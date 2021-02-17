BTS' Jungkook: 4 products that the k-pop star accidentally helped to sell out

BTS’ Jungkook was just confirmed to have co-written the official OST for an upcoming Japanese Film “Signal”, and we’re living for it! Producer Jungkook’s charm is undeniable, and we’ll share with you why. Here are 4 products that Jungkook has helped to sell out, and how you can get them in Singapore!

If you’re a K-Pop stan, chances are you’re already well acquainted with BTS – especially Jungkook. And you probably already heard his latest co-written OST “Film Out” for “Signal”, a Japanese film adaptation that was first inspired by the original Korean TV drama in 2016.

"PROD JK" I never thought that God created a human that is good at everything✨💜Well we call that boy Jungkook Our golden Maknae

Singer/Dancer/PROD/Director and a younger brother to bangtan💜

Well I have nothing to say he's so perfect💜✨

"PROD JK"@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/5JkoFsvt6n — _𝒈𝒍𝒐𝒇𝒆𝒆𝒆𝒆𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒖𝒊𝒆𝒆𝒆𝒆𝒆⟭⟬⁷ (@glofe_parkchim) February 15, 2021

We know that K-Pop stars’ have one of the strongest selling power out there. But what you might not have realised is that BTS’ Jungkook is also lovingly termed as the “Golden Maknae“. “Maknae” refers to the youngest person of any social group, which makes sense for Jungkook since he’s the youngest in BTS.

But he’s the Golden Maknae because he’s good at everything – sports, arts, gaming, and clearly producing! We’ll show you why Jungkook has an undeniable charm of his own. Here are 4 accidental product endorsements that led to them being sold out worldwide!

1. Downy fabric softener

PHOTO: Amazon

When Jungkook announced that Downy fabric softener was his preferred choice for laundry, fans of the Golden Maknae took to buying all two months worth of Downy’s supply! Downy even had to release an official statement on the stock situation, which caused quite a stir for affected businesses.

This circumstance led to Jungkook not having any of his favourite fabric softeners for himself – leaving his fans pleasantly amused.

PHOTO: Amazon

It’s still currently sold out, but bookmark this to grab it when it’s available

2. Phone case

PHOTO: Aminoapps

Jungkook’s fans have amazing attention to detail. When they noticed their Golden Maknae using a particular carrot phone case, they searched the web to hunt for the exact one – crashing the brand’s website as a result. But it’s finally back on the site!

Buy it here for 12,000 KRW (S$14.40)

3. Toothbrush

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/BANGTANTV

We’re thankful that Jungkook advocates for wholesome habits like good oral hygiene because the next item that he accidentally endorsed was a toothbrush from WANGTA.

By the day’s end of the video’s launch, the specific toothbrush model had been out of stock across Amazon and Korea’s major online shopping sites. It’s finally available again, so grab it quick!

PHOTO: Amazon

Buy it here for US$9.99 (S$13.30)

4. Johnson’s baby lotion

PHOTO: Facebook/JeonJungKook.BTS.official

That’s right, body lotion. Any product identified around Jungkook has huge sales potential. This time, it’s a bottle of Johnson’s baby lotion, specifically with shea and cocoa butter. Last we checked, there’s only 1 bottle left!

Buy it here for US$18.97

