Bubble tea loves unite: Get 1-for-1 Gongcha Milk Tea and Brown Sugar series

This is one for all you bubble tea fanatics.

Gongcha is having a 1-for-1 promotion on all their Milk Tea and Brown Sugar series (large cups only) for five days this week.

Starting today (March 29), the promotion will run daily from 3pm to 6pm till April 2.

To enjoy the promotion, simply flash this post on Goodlobang telegram channel to show that you are a subscriber to redeem.

Unfortunately, no screenshots are allowed.

Do note that this promotion is limited to one redemption per person and only valid at 313 Somerset, Marina Square, Funan, Plaza Singapura and Hougang Mall, while stocks last.

Deal ends: April 2

