Bye bye again, bubble tea: Selected LiHo and Koi outlets close temporarily till after Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)

The bubble tea ban last year during the Circuit Breaker was a dark period for Singapore.
Many people had clamoured to get their final cup of bubble tea when the government announced the temporary closure of all standalone F&B outlets, resulting in long queues, tension, and even fights.
While bubble tea stores are still allowed to operate in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), some brands like LiHo and Koi The have decided to once again shutter a few of their stores till further notice.
Koi Thé
On Saturday (May 15) — a day after Phase 2 Heightened Alert) was announced — Koi Thé shared that they will be temporarily closing some of their outlets.
Currently, the three affected branches are at:
• Lucky Plaza
• The Arcade
• Tanjong Pagar Plaza.
LiHo
On Monday (May 17), LiH, too, announced that they will temporarily shutter eight of their stores till June 13 "due to the recent Covid-19 situation". Along with the list of closed outlets, they provided a few other options that were around the same vicinity for your convenience.
The affected branches are at:
• Capitol Piazza
• JCube
• NUS
• One Raffles Place
• Changi Terminal 3
• Tekka Place
• Sentosa Beach Station
• Lucky Chinatown.
melissateo@asiaone.com