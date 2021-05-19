Bye bye again, bubble tea: Selected LiHo and Koi outlets close temporarily till after Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)

The bubble tea ban last year during the Circuit Breaker was a dark period for Singapore.

Many people had clamoured to get their final cup of bubble tea when the government announced the temporary closure of all standalone F&B outlets, resulting in long queues, tension, and even fights.

While bubble tea stores are still allowed to operate in Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), some brands like LiHo and Koi The have decided to once again shutter a few of their stores till further notice.

Koi Thé

On Saturday (May 15) — a day after Phase 2 Heightened Alert) was announced — Koi Thé shared that they will be temporarily closing some of their outlets.

Currently, the three affected branches are at:

• Lucky Plaza

• The Arcade

• Tanjong Pagar Plaza.

LiHo

On Monday (May 17), LiH, too, announced that they will temporarily shutter eight of their stores till June 13 "due to the recent Covid-19 situation". Along with the list of closed outlets, they provided a few other options that were around the same vicinity for your convenience.

The affected branches are at:

• Capitol Piazza

• JCube

• NUS

• One Raffles Place

• Changi Terminal 3

• Tekka Place

• Sentosa Beach Station

• Lucky Chinatown.

