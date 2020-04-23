Bubble tea in the time of extended circuit breaker

All hope is not lost. Some shops that deliver your favourite bubble tea remain open through the extended COVID-19 circuit breaker period (phew!).

The extended Covid-19 circuit breaker, announced on 21 April, has left most of us in a state of bewilderment.

Apart from an extension by another 4 weeks, tighter measures to prevent community spread were also announced.

Amongst them were taking more shops (including bubble tea) and services off the list of essential shops.

Heartbroken bubble tea lovers were seen queueing up on the night of 21 April to get their one last bubble tea fix (not me, promise).

Being a passionate Singaporean with an insatiable belly for food, I’ve found a creative way around this.

The new measures state that all shops that only sell drinks (bubble tea, coffee and tea) have to close during the extended circuit breaker.

However, food stands, hawkers and restaurants that serve hot meals alongside bubble tea are free to remain open, and that’s where you and I will get our bubble tea from.

Here’s a list of food stands, hawkers and restaurants to get your bubble tea delivered from during this extended circuit breaker.

Name Price (Excluding delivery charge) Delivery Options I Love Taimei From $4.20 GrabFood and Foodpanda Tuk Tuk Cha From $3.50 GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo Mun Ting Xiang Cha Xuan From $4.20 GrabFood (islandwide delivery), Foodpanda and Deliveroo Dot Sugar From $2 Direct ordering, GrabFood, Foodpanda, Deliveroo and WhyQ. Monga Fried Chicken From $4.20 Direct ordering, GrabFood, Foodpanda, Deliveroo and WhyQ. Mr Bean From $2.60 GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo Starbucks From $8 GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo

I Love Taimei

Can’t go on a holiday because of Covid-19? Relive your last holiday to Taiwan with food and bubble tea from I Love Taimei instead.

From your favourite Taiwanese street snacks like XL fried chicken chop and golden mushrooms to refreshing butterfly pea flower and honey milk bubble tea, they have it all.

That said, I Love Taimei only allows a maximum of 2 bubble teas per order and there’s another catch — you have to order food as well.

Note: Bubble tea is capped at 2 per order and is only available for delivery (no walk-ins).

Price: From $4.20

Delivery options: GrabFood and Foodpanda

Tuk Tuk Cha

Like its name suggests, Tuk Tuk Cha is a chain of casual restaurants. They serve authentic Thai food like pad Thai and Thai basil rice, alongside alternative bubble tea.

You will not find your typical honey milk or macchiato bubble tea here, but the options on offer are pretty delicious. Think along the lines of Thai milk tea or homemade roselle drink topped with tapioca pearls, mango pearls or coconut jelly. Yum.

Price: From $3.50

Delivery options: GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo

Mun Ting Xiang Cha Xuan

This is the place to go when nostalgia hits you, and all you want is some good ol’ bubble tea, not those hyped-up flavours, but the original ones.

Mun Ting Xiang Cha Xuan’s extensive bubble tea menu offers more than 40 classic options that include red milk tea, blue coral, menthol jasmine tea, strawberry shake and apple green tea.

Toppings-wise, you get to choose from regular pearls, brown sugar pearls, coconut jelly and 3-coloured jelly.

Price: From $4.20

Delivery options: GrabFood (islandwide delivery), Foodpanda and Deliveroo

Dot Sugar

While you’re at it, save even more on your bubble tea order by swiping it on the right card.

You could earn cashback, air miles and points that can be exchanged for vouchers to offset your next order or monthly bill.

Apply for one using our comparison tool today, and you may stand a chance to get rewarded with cash and prizes.

Give in to your bubble tea cravings, get in your mum’s good books, and #SupportLocal when you order from Dot Sugar.

A small dessert and bubble tea hawker store at Kadayanallur Street, they offer more than 20 bubble tea options and traditional Chinese desserts (which our mothers love) to stay cool through this entire period.

Flavours include brown sugar, yam fresh milk, collagen milk tea, pei pa koa, butterfly pea with sugarcane and the classic milk tea.

Price: From $2

Delivery options: No minimum order for islandwide delivery if you purchase directly from Dot Sugar. You can send your orders via WhatsApp to 9753 5109. Delivery charges depend on your address. You can also place your order on GrabFood, Foodpanda, Deliveroo and WhyQ.

Monga Fried Chicken

Hailing from the motherland of fried chicken and bubble tea, Monga offers Taiwanese street food that includes fried chicken, fries, mushrooms and broccoli (because everyone needs a balanced fried food diet).

While their menu features a few drinks, Monga only offers two bubble tea options — green tea latte and brown sugar. Do note that bubble tea is only available if you purchase food as well.

Price: $4.20

Delivery options: For orders above $30, Monga Fried Chicken offers free islandwide delivery. You can send your orders via WhatsApp or SMS to 8896 5136. Orders under $30 can be made on GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

Mr Bean

A healthier bubble tea is always welcomed, considering that many of us aren’t as active as we would like to be due to the tighter circuit breaker measures.

Apart from delicious pancakes, Mr Bean offers chewy tapioca pearls in regular soy milk, taro soy milk and bandung soy milk — great for the lactose-intolerant crowd.

Apart from having it as a drink, you could switch the soy milk out for beancurd or glass jelly as well.

Price: From $2.60

Delivery options: GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo

Starbucks

Not exactly the first brand that might come to mind when you think about bubble tea, but Starbucks does have a seasonal range of iced teas that have flavoured jelly in them — Peach Cloud with Jelly, Matcha Mango Freeze and Oolong Jelly Matcha Royale.

Refreshing as they might sound, be prepared to pay a pretty penny for them.

Price: From $8

Delivery options: GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo

If none of these pearly options entice your taste-buds, there’s one more way to find bubble tea.

Open your Grab app, type in ‘Bubble Tea’ in your search bar.

Voila! It should show an entire list of hawkers and restaurants that offer bubble tea delivery right to your doorstep.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.