Bubbles and sparkles: A journey to Alberta's magical Abraham Lake

In the last couple of years, you must have seen those videos of people skating or playing around on ice with the surrounding atmosphere looking os serene that it almost feels like an invitation to step inside the screen.

This winter, let's plan out a journey to Alberta, Canada, to experience the ethereal natural phenomenon ourselves.

How do bubbles get frozen inside a lake?

It might seem like magic in the way bubbles become trapped inside a lake.

However, the phenomenon of frozen bubbles actually occurs when decaying plants on the lake bed release methane gas. In early winter, as the lake surface begins to freeze, this gas gets trapped under the ice, resulting in the formation of bubbles.

Where to experience the phenomenon?

The effect is augmented at Abraham Lake, as it is a reservoir with varying water levels, and high winds of Chinook often keep snow off the ice, allowing for clarity.

Abraham Lake is situated on the North Saskatchewan River in western Alberta, Canada. The turquoise lake is beautiful all year, but has a particularly alluring glimmer to it in winter.

Frolicking on bubbles: Ideal time & viewing points

Ideal timing

The prime window is mid-January to early February when the ice is thick, the bubbles are rich, and snow is not obscuring the surface.

Please note that if there is a fresh snowfall, the view will be obscured in the beginning, but your guide will likely shovel it away for the best view at that moment.

Viewpoint

There are several places to view the ice bubbles along the David Thompson Highway. If you are visiting without a guide, the best places to view them includes the following:

Preacher's Point. Located at the far south end of the lake, with a huge parking lot that is steps away from the lakeshore.

Freeze Timing: First to freeze. Because the water here is shallow and the current slows down as it enters the lake, this area often has safe ice as early as mid-to-late November.

Characteristics: Good shallow access. This is the best spot to see grass, rocks, and logs clearly through the ice at the bottom of the lake. The bubbles here tend to be individual and spread out as well.

"Belly of Abraham" / Hoodoo Creek Area. It is located further north along the David Thompson Highway between Hoodoo Creek and the turn-off to the Cline Waste Transfer Station/Vision Quest Staging Area.

Freeze Timing: Being the central part of the lake, this viewpoint is ideal for those visiting in the deep winter season, i.e., January and February.

Characteristics: Denser bubbles and deeper ice. As the lake gets deeper here, you get the classic "stacked" bubble phenomenon, where layers of white bubbles are frozen one on top of the other in vertical columns.

This area offers a spectacular view of Mount Michener, which can often be seen playing a central background character in all the photos and videos of the ice bubble lake.

Safety & practical tips

Wear ice cleats: The strong Chinook winds polish the lake surface into glare ice, making it impossible to walk safely without metal microspikes or crampons on your boots.

Watch for "hollow ice": Since this is a reservoir, water levels often drop beneath the surface, creating dangerous air gaps between the ice and the water; avoid steep banks and stay on established paths.

Dress for wind chill: The valley acts as a wind tunnel where gusts can freeze exposed skin in minutes, so wear windproof layers and bring sunglasses or goggles to protect your eyes.

Stay at a nearby hotel in Jasper, Calgary, or Edmonton to be within approximately three to four hours' distance of Abharam Lake.

Check ice thickness: Never assume the ice is safe; ensure it is at least four inches (10cm) thick, especially near Preacher's Point, where the river current can weaken the ice from below.

Prepare for no cell service: The area along the David Thompson Highway is remote with little to no mobile coverage, so go with a trusted guide and a big group and carry an emergency kit.

Other adventures to explore when in Alberta in winter

When in Alberta to experience the frozen bubble lake phenomenon, here are a few more experiences you must try before you leave in Banff National Park:

Banff National Park

As Canada's first national park and a part of Unesco's World Heritage Site, Banff National Park offers a multitude of winter activities to enjoy.

Banff Sunshine Village: Be there for a day or stay for a while at Sunshine Mountain Lodge. Gain access to a plethora of winter icy fun, like riding an eight-person gondola for 360-degree winter views of the Canadian Rockies or skiing in the Rockies without any disruption.

Banff Upper Hot Springs: The upper hot springs of the Banff National Park are made of 100 per cent natural mineral water, offering a soothing soak in the icy winter with panoramic views of the Rundle and Cascade Mountains. Please note that the hot springs are now under reconstruction and will be open to the public again in early 2026.

Winter walk around the Lake Louise area: Take a stroll around the Lake Louise area. Starting from Samson Mall, walk along Lake Louise Drive toward the Bow River bridge. Cross the bridge and look for the trailhead on the downstream (south) side.

The magic of skating or walking on the frozen bubble lake is waiting. Charge your camera, pack your bags, and start planning your journey to Alberta today!

This article was first published in Wego.