Budget Babe's guide to looking expensive, even on a shoestring budget

You might have gotten your 13th-month bonus this week, but with Christmas and New Year’s Eve coming up, you might end up poorer than you started off with after spending all your moolah to look good for all the upcoming parties and meet-ups for the festive season.

But you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg on facials and manicures just to look good. Here are some ways to look fabulous for the party season without burning a hole in your pocket.

1. GET YOUR NAILS DONE FOR CHEAP

PHOTO: Pexels

Gelish manicures have become more affordable lately, with some nail salons offering it for as low as $20 (my friend even caught a promotion for $5 at Yishun!). Avoid OTT designs if you’re on a tight budget. Solid, classic colours can also make you look like a million dollars. But if you really want intricate nail art, here’s a cheaper alternative: do it yourself. I personally use the occasional nail stickers. If you buy high-quality ones and apply them with care, the results can be as good as those done professionally. I’ve lost count of the number of people who thought my nail (stickers) were done at a salon when they merely cost me under $5 and 30 minutes of application for a set.

2. PREP YOUR SKIN WITH ORGANIC BEAUTY PRODUCTS TO KEEP IT IN TIP-TOP CONDITION

PHOTO: Pexels

Skip the eyelash extensions, eyebrow embroidery and facials at the salon, and spend your time treating your skin to at-home treatments instead so that you nourish it from deep within to give you that dewy, natural glow. Having clear skin also means your makeup will look better and stay on for longer. Other than putting iced cucumbers on my eyes, I also like to slather organic masks from homegrown skincare brands like Blended at least twice a week to make sure that my skin is in its best condition for important occasions. Instead of using oil blotters, I carry an organic mattifying powder to touch up my makeup during the day. 3. USE DIY HAIR DYES AND TREATMENTS

Instead of getting my hair done at a salon for special occasions, I dye my hair at home. I’ve also been applying hair treatments in the shower weekly, as well as applying organic Argan oil to the ends of my hair every day, which makes it silky smooth. Doing this religiously can help you save a lot of money as you don’t have to splurge on hair treatments at the salon. 4. BUY GOOD AND CHEAP CLOTHES ONLINE