Budget battle: Expat compares cost of living in Singapore and Switzerland, netizens surprised

It's no secret that Singapore is a pretty expensive country to live in, from rising rental costs to holding the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive city in the world to buy a car.

But how does Singapore stack up against a country like Switzerland?

Swiss expat Mary took to TikTok to share the difference in the cost of living between Singapore and Switzerland.

The video highlighted some of the key factors that would feature in typical cost-of-living data, including rent and public transport.

For instance, train rides in Singapore would set you back around $1.30 to $1.50, whereas a train ride in Switzerland would cost $13.50, she said.

Sure, lattes and long blacks are usually pricey in Singapore, especially at cafes. They can cost between $5 and $6, and even more if you upgrade the drink with plant-based milk like oat or soy.

But in Switzerland, Mary noted that coffee prices start from $9 and can even go up to $14.

Last but certainly not least, Mary covered rental prices for two-bedroom apartments in the central areas of Singapore and Switzerland, which according to her could average $6,000 and $8,000 respectively.

Netizens surprised

Understandably so, netizens were shocked at Switzerland's cost of living.

One netizen pointed out the huge price difference between a McDonald's meal in Singapore and in Switzerland.

Some netizens felt that ticket prices cost much more than what Mary mentioned in the video. But one thing is for sure, it's still much cheaper than Switzerland's train tickets.

On the other hand, some disagreed with the rental prices in Singapore that Mary noted, mentioning that they can go above $6,000.

Supermarket showdown

Earlier this month, Mary compared the difference in grocery prices here and her home country Switzerland.

A cucumber costs only $0.70 in Singapore. While in Switzerland, it will set you back $2.70.

Although plant-based milk is considered a premium item and generally pricier, in Singapore, you'd pay just $3.90 for almond milk, whereas one carton is $5.80 in Switzerland.

The only ingredient in the video that cost cheaper in Switzerland was a packet of tortellini pasta. It costs $9.50 while in Singapore that would lighten your wallet by $11.90.

