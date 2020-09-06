The budget warrior: Setting up a home office with $50

So, how's your Phase I been so far? For some, WFH might be a temporary situation, but for others, it might turn into a permanent or semi-permanent arrangement.

Experts have predicted that, moving forward, as we learn how to live with and mitigate the worst of the pandemic, employers are considering more flexible working hours and locations for their employees.

Many business owners have also discovered the benefits of WFH, and would likely retain the arrangement beyond the recovery phases. So it's high time you create a more permanent, conducive home office.

And it's simpler than you'd think. Fundamentally, outside of the electronics and wi-fi connection, a home office needs just three elements: a working surface, a comfy chair, and good lighting - other elements are optional.

Needless to say, these three essential elements must be designed ergonomically to promote a healthy working condition. We've curated some great finds to fit every budget. Let's start with $50.

$50: The Budget Warrior

Yes, it is possible to build a home office with a $50 budget - we need only look back to our school days, when space and cash flow were modest.

And get creative, your budget home office can borrow its elements from other rooms too! Then you can decide which element to prioritise.

Chairs

PHOTO: ShopOnlineLah

Portable chairs and legless chairs go well with these working surfaces - just make sure to get up every few hours to stretch your muscle.

Zaisu Chair $30.90, ShopOnlineLah via www.lazada.sg

PHOTO: First-Sen Furniture

Lazy Sofa $20.60, First-Sen Furniture via www.ezbuy.sg

You can also consider getting a comfortable gaming chair, most of which are legless chairs with an adequate cushion that can be paired with a low or a folding table.

PHOTO: www.ezbuy.sg

Gaming chair, from $26.28 at www.ezbuy.sg

Work Surface

PHOTO: www.ezbuy.sg

Consider getting a portable working surface like folding table, lap desk, or get creative by repurposing a breakfast tray, for example.

Dormitory Laptop Table, from $4.10, various sellers at www.ezbuy.sg

PHOTO: Ikea

Ikea Byllan Laptop Support, $29.90, www.ikea.com

PHOTO: Ikea

Ikea Klipsk Bed Tray, $12.90, www.ikea.com

Lighting

PHOTO: Ikea

Find a good spot with natural light in your home to work during the day. The average artificial lighting in homes is about half the intensity needed for a workplace, so you do need a desk lamp to complete your budget home office.

Ikea Naevlinge LED Work Lamp, $19.90, www.ikea.com

PHOTO: Phillips

Choose one with an adjustable arm so you can direct the light to suit the task at hand.

Philips Lever Light Essential Desk Light, $39.00, www.courts.com.sg

PHOTO: Ikea

In the case of bed tray or lap desk, get a USB LED light that you can plug into your laptop.

Ikea Jansjo LED USB Lap, $4.90, www.ikea.com

Workstation

PHOTO: Paper Carpenter

Once in a while, we've got an innovative product that hits all the mark. Poppi Desk is a desk made of cardboard by local brand Paper Carpenter that is sold flat-packed, retails $25 and is entirely recyclable.

Available from www.papercarpenter.com

This article was first published in Home & Decor.