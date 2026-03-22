Buffets, rooftop dining: Where to enjoy Easter brunch in Singapore 2026

Easter in Singapore often means gathering around the table, and Easter brunch has become one of the most popular ways to celebrate the long weekend.

From lavish hotel buffets and champagne brunches to relaxed family-friendly feasts and community markets, there are plenty of ways to mark Easter 2026 in Singapore with good food and a festive atmosphere.

Whether you're planning a leisurely afternoon with friends or a family outing with activities for the little ones, these Easter brunches across the city offer a range of experiences worth booking ahead.

Planter's Shed, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree

Address: 60 Mandai Lake Road, Singapore 729979

Reservation: Visit mandai.com or call +65 6038 3999 to book a table.

For something a little different from the usual hotel dining rooms, Planter's Shed at Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree offers an Easter brunch surrounded by the greenery of Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

Held on April 5 from 12pm to 3pm, the buffet leans generous and family-friendly.

Expect a spread that includes a Frutti de Mare bar, assorted cheeses, and live stations serving dishes such as Creole Spices Beef Prime Ribs and Planter's Shed Signature Laksa with Baby Lobster.

While adults settle in for a leisurely brunch, kids are kept entertained with activities like bunny towel folding, face painting, and a Puzzle Egg Quest, with a roaming bunny mascot making appearances throughout the afternoon.

Pricing starts from $98++ per adult for buffet only, or $108++ with free-flow Aperol Spritz, while children below 12 dine complimentary, making it a relaxed option for families planning an Easter brunch in Singapore.

Crossroads Buffet

Address: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865

Reservation: Visit crossroadssg.com or call +65 6831 4605. Quote "EASTER15" for 15 per cent early bird discount before March 23.

Right in the heart of Orchard Road, Crossroads Buffet at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel marks Easter 2026 in Singapore with a one-day-only celebratory brunch on April 5.

Priced at $118++ per adult and $42++ per child, the Easter brunch brings together a generous buffet spread with live stations and hearty roasts.

At the live stations, chefs prepare dishes such as Crab Cake Eggs Benedict topped with caviar hollandaise, and miso baked oysters served fresh to order.

The carving station features festive centrepieces like apricot-glazed ham and 12-hour oven-roasted lamb with cereal crust, alongside selections of premium roast meats and seafood.

Desserts lean into the season with hot cross buns, carrot cake, and Easter egg cupcakes, while a chocolate fondue station offers fruits and sweet treats for dipping.

Guests can also add $68++ per person for free-flow Duval-Leroy Brut Champagne, draught beer, and house wine.

Families can expect Easter-themed activities for children, such as a roving balloon artist.

Little Island Brewing Co., Changi Village

Address: 6 Changi Village Road, Singapore 509907

Reservation: Register for the Egg Hunt and reserve tables via libc.co/easter-family-fun.

For a laid-back Easter brunch in Singapore away from the usual hotel circuit, Little Island Brewing Co. brings its 11th Annual Easter Family Celebration back to its breezy Changi Village outpost on April 5 (12pm-4pm).

While the afternoon includes a lively programme of family activities, the main draw remains the brewery's well-loved Sunday Roast, a hearty spread of smoked meats served with free-flow Yorkshire puddings and gravy, best enjoyed alongside craft beers brewed in-house.

Families can sign children up for the Signature Egg Hunt, with the $20 participation fee (fully payable via CDC vouchers) covering a kids' lunch, festive goodie bag, and access to games, face painting, and balloon sculpting.

The casual, community feel makes this one of the more relaxed ways to spend Easter Sunday by the coast, especially for those planning a longer lunch that rolls into the afternoon.

Baia, Esplanade Rooftop

Address: Level 4, Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039802

Reservation: Visit baia.sg or call +65 9173 8182 to make a booking.

For those looking to mark Easter brunch in Singapore with a view, Baia at the Esplanade brings a relaxed rooftop celebration on April 5.

The brunch is priced at $68++ per adult and $28++ per child (four to 12 years old), while children aged three and below dine free.

The format combines a buffet with one choice of main course, allowing guests to ease into the afternoon.

The buffet starts with lighter dishes such as live oysters, smoked coho salmon, bluefin tuna with fennel salad, and tiger prawn salad, alongside brunch staples like eggs shakshuka and pistachio mortadella.

Heartier options include Caserecce Cacio e Pepe and pizzas, before finishing with desserts like Easter trifle, tiramisu, and mini cheesecakes.

Mains range from Grilled Wagyu Bavette Steak to Roasted Red Snapper.

Families can also expect an Easter egg hunt, face painting, balloon sculpting, and roaming magic throughout the afternoon.

Little Farms

Address: Various locations across Singapore

Reservation: Visit littlefarmscafe.com to make a booking.

Little Farms marks the season with The Easter Edit, a collection of seasonal treats and a special Easter platter available across its restaurants and markets.

From April 3 to 5, diners can order the Easter Platter ($68++ for two), featuring Roaring Forties lamb shoulder rack, Bostock chicken leg, roasted vegetables, triple-cooked baby potatoes, and Starter Lab sourdough hot cross buns.

Across its stores, the Easter line-up also includes Starter Lab's sourdough hot cross buns, artisan chocolate eggs from brands like Booja Booja and Tony's Chocolonely, and other seasonal sweets.

Families visiting the neighbourhood markets can also join Little Farms' Easter Egg Hunt, taking place on Marc 28-29 and April 4-5, adding a festive touch for the children.

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Lawry's The Prime Rib Singapore

Address: 333A Orchard Road, #04-01/31 Mandarin Gallery, Singapore 238897

Reservation: Visit lawrys.com.sg or call +65 6836 3333 to make a booking.

Lawry's The Prime Rib Singapore marks the Easter weekend with a multi-course Easter brunch on April 4 and 5 (11.30am-3pm).

Priced at $139++ per adult and $59++ per child, the experience centres on the restaurant's signature roast.

The meal begins with Mini Deep Sea Red Crab Cake and Mini Shrimp Cocktail, followed by a choice of Lawry's Famous Spinning Bowl Salad or Lobster Bisque, and a berry fruit sorbet palate cleanser.

The highlight is the Roasted Prime Rib of Beef, served with US Idaho mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, whipped horseradish, and creamed corn or creamed spinach.

Guests can also opt for alternatives like Seafood Pasta with tiger prawns and scallops, Wagyu Ribeye Steak and Eggs, or Lobster and Avocado Toast, before ending with an Easter Chocolate Cup dessert.

Children dining on Easter Sunday can also take part in egg painting and balloon sculpting activities.

Colony, The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Address: 7 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039799

Reservation: Visit sevenrooms.com or call +65 6434 5288 to make a table booking.

For a more indulgent Easter brunch in Singapore, Colony at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hosts its Easter Sunday Champagne Brunch on April 5 (12pm-3.30pm).

Priced from $288 per adult with unlimited pours of Barons de Rothschild Brut NV Champagne, the brunch leans into Colony's signature buffet style with a selection of seasonal dishes prepared across its live kitchens.

Look out for highlights such as Hokkaido scallop with chive emulsion and ikura roe, scallop crudo with Oscietra caviar and tangerine dressing, and the restaurant's lobster cheong fun, alongside a wider spread of savoury plates and desserts.

Families are also well catered for; children can take part in an Easter egg hunt and a best dressed competition, adding a playful touch to the afternoon gathering.

Gordon Grill, Goodwood Park Hotel

Address: 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221

Reservation: Visit goodwoodparkhotel.com or call 6730 1744. Quote "GWPEASTER20" for 20 per cent off (March 9-20).

Goodwood Park Hotel's Egg-cellent Easter Brunch returns to Gordon Grill and L'Espresso on April 5 (10.30am-2pm), bringing together a generous buffet and family-friendly activities.

Priced at $122++ per adult and $75++ per child (six to 11 years old), the spread covers a wide range of brunch favourites and hearty mains.

Highlights include a live egg station with gourmet sausages and pastries, petite bagels filled with smoked salmon or BLT, and a chilled seafood bar with oysters, tiger prawns, mussels and lobster.

From the carving station, expect dishes such as Garlic & Parmesan Crust Beef with black truffle jus and garlic roasted chicken, alongside plates like seafood paella and pistachio-crusted lamb leg.

Desserts include Easter chocolate brownie, raspberry pistachio eclair, and a chocolate fountain.

Children can also join Easter egg painting and an Easter egg hunt during the brunch.

City Sprouts Farmers' Market: Easter Egg-stravaganza

Address: 102 Henderson Road, Singapore 159562

Reservation: Limited slots available. Register in advance via citysprouts.com.sg to secure an Easter Pass and activity slots.

If you prefer something outdoors before settling in for Easter brunch in Singapore, City Sprouts at Henderson hosts a relaxed Farmers' Market: Easter Egg-stravaganza on April 4 (9am-2pm).

Set within the urban farm, the market brings together over 20 local vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, and pantry staples, making it an easy place to pick up treats while spending the morning outdoors.

Families can also join a farm Easter egg hunt, while children can take part in face painting and other seasonal activities throughout the market.

For those keen to try more, an Easter Pass ($15) gives access to three out of six Easter-themed activities, with participants collecting stamps to redeem a prize at the redemption booth.

It's a casual, community-style way to ease into the Easter weekend before the usual brunch plans.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.