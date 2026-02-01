Bugatti launches 2 new creations with Lego

Bugatti has announced that, in collaboration with the Lego Group, it has unveiled two new brick models: The Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport and the Lego Speed Champions Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo.

With this additions, four different Bugatti Lego models will be available simultaneously for the first time, with the two new aforementioned models joining alongside the Lego Speed Champions Bugatti Centodieci and the Lego Technic Bugatti Bolide.

The Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport set consists of 771 pieces altogether and features a vibrant orange bodywork and black livery. Details include working steering, opening doors and hood, as well as an intricate model of the iconic Bugatti W16 engine.

The Lego Speed Champions Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo set consists of 284 pieces and faithfully recreates the defining features of the Vision Gran Turismo.

The brick model features its signature horseshoe front grille, the dramatic rear wing, the distinctive eight-eye head lights, a sculpted roof fin, and wide tyres imprinted with "Michelin". A minifigure wearing a Bugatti outfit completes the set, ready to take position in the single-seat cockpit.

Both these new sets are currently available via the Bugatti and Lego online store, as well as physical Lego stores worldwide.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.