Bugatti's new hyper sports car is the quintessence of luxury and speed

With a low-slung front, aerodynamic sides and an extended rear for optimal performance, it is clear at first sight that the new

The Chiron Super Sport's streamlined bodywork was developed as a new vehicle design to optimise aerodynamic performance.

The hyper sportscar is an uncompromising reincarnation of the Bugatti design mantra, 'form follows performance'. From the front splitter to the rear diffuser, every centimetre of its skin is designed for top speed.

At speeds over 420km/h, a vehicle must offer sufficient downforce alongside minimal drag. The body of the Chiron Super Sport generates massive downforce to counter uplift and eliminate opposing forces.

"The design process was therefore in particular about achieving aerodynamic efficiency," explains Frank Heyl, Deputy Design Director at Bugatti.

To this end, the rear of the vehicle has grown by approximately 250mm to hold the air flow to the bodywork at high speeds. Bugatti designers also enlarged the diffuser's cross-section by around 40 per cent.

PHOTO: Bugatti

The nine exhaust air holes on each fender are more than just a nod to the legendary Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport - they also serve to release the air pressure from the front wheel wells, generating streamlined downforce at the front axle.

PHOTO: Bugatti

Additional outlets behind the front wheel arches likewise help to balance out the aerodynamic load.

Bugatti developed a new chassis specifically for the Chiron Super Sport's high speeds and new aerodynamics.

The steering systems and dampers create a more rigid connection to the vehicle, resulting in tighter steering characteristics and greater stability at top speed.

The engineers have also retuned the electronically controlled chassis, which regulates suspension settings in real-time in less than six milliseconds.

Bugatti thoroughly overhauled the eight-litre W16 engine for the Chiron Super Sport, boosting its performance by 99bhp to 1,580bhp. At the same time, the vehicle weight was reduced by a further 23kg.

The engineers made modifications to various components to achieve this, including the turbochargers, oil pumps and cylinder heads. With these improvements, the Chiron Super Sport accelerates from zero to 200km/h in 5.8 seconds.

The hyper sportscar accelerates to 400km/h from a standstill seven per cent quicker than the base Chiron.

To transform the astounding power into speed, the Chiron Super Sport features newly developed Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres which have been optimised for rigidity and smoothness.

These are the only production tyres that can drive at speeds of up to 500km/h, which is made possible by reinforced belts that can cope with immense forces. Its characteristics have been verified on the test bench originally built for the Space Shuttle.

For even greater exclusivity, new aluminium wheels in a five-Y-spoke design are available, which are only for the Chiron Super Sport. The new Super Sport wheels are also available in a diamond-cut option.

PHOTO: Bugatti

"We tweaked all possible parameters when developing the chassis in order to achieve the best possible setup for performance as well as the unique Bugatti luxury experience," explains Jachin Schwalbe, Bugatti's Head of Chassis Development.

"In comparison to the Chiron Pur Sport, the Chiron Super Sport remains very neutral and quiet even above this in the uppermost speed ranges. This vastly increases the feeling of safety," he explains.

With the extended rear and modified front, the Chiron Super Sport achieves balanced aerodynamics at top speed.

Even on long bends taken at high speeds, the rear remains resolutely calm and neutral, resulting in a supremely composed drive - the hallmark and quintissence of Bugatti's remarkable automobiles.

Bugatti will soon begin production of the Chiron Super Sport in Molsheim, France. Delivery of the hyper sportscars is scheduled to start in early 2022.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.