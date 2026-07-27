Local brands, DIY activities: Bugis Street Level 2 is back after revamp

Following a revamp, it appears Bugis Street Level 2 is back and better than ever.

The second floor of the popular shopping destination has been transformed into a new experiential zone featuring a mix of retail and interactive spaces to cater to a younger crowd.

At the forefront of this revamp is Somewhere @ Bugis Street — a "retail playground" for the next generation which offers experiences such as thrifting, hands-on workshops, and creative sessions, said Bugis Street in a media release on July 24.

Amenities such as an exclusive lounge, podcast rooms, open-deck turntables and creator spaces are also available at this concept, which is a collaboration with Invade.

Somewhere @ Bugis Street will also host a large-scale market every weekend.

It will feature around 40 booths run by thrifters, crafters and creators. Shoppers can browse pre-loved fashion, handmade accessories, collectibles and other unique finds while taking part in activities.

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Bugis Street's second floor is also home to independent local brands handpicked by the mall.

Singapore-founded online lifestyle brand Ruby Merlot — which also operates out of Seoul, South Korea — has opened its first physical store at the refurbished location.

In addition to its signature bags and journals, Ruby Merlot offers hands-on experiences such as journal customisation sessions, weekend junk journaling workshops and community gatherings.

Singapore's first matcha mill cafe Creamie Sippies has also rolled out its new banana pudding bar in Bugis Street.

Customers can create their own banana pudding with a range of toppings, sauces as well as seasonal specials and pair their creations with the brand's signature mini beverages.

The revamped venue also houses candle studio White Pixies, which offers Singapore's first dedicated candle bar experience where guests can create personalised candles, perfume balm charms and diffusers.

Visitors can also snap some creative shots at Standard Photo Studio.

The photo booth features four themed rooms, including a hawker-inspired room filled with props representing iconic local dishes.

Visitors can turn their printed photo strips into keychains at the DIY station.

Bugis Street's transformation goes beyond level two, with new interactive adventures coming soon at Myth Jinn Escape Room, a first and exclusive in Singapore.

Xcape Singapore also has new escape room content in the works at an expanded and refreshed location.

Bugis Street said that it will continue to evolve into a vibrant space for discovery and creativity, adding that the revitalised level 2 aims to inspire the new generation to explore, create, and build a community.

The revamp comes months after a series of store closures and decreased footfall at Bugis Street's second floor.

Known for affordable clothes and accessories, most of the leases for tenants there ended on March 31.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com