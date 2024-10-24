Build-a-toy: You can now DIY your own plushie at Haidilao's Wisma Atria outlet

Haidilao is known for coming up with various ideas to keep their customers entertained.

Free manicures, rug-tufting, bracelet-making — the list is extensive.

Now, you can even DIY your own stuffed toy at their Wisma Atria outlet.

With a minimum spend of $128, diners can enjoy a doll-making package at just $19.90, that's reminiscent of the nostalgic Build-A-Bear workshop.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBaV1FWSC9H/[/embed]

For those who don't hit the minimum spend or want to purchase the doll-making package on its own, the experience will cost $59.90.

Each package comes with one doll, one set of clothes and one accessory.

After choosing your doll — which comes in variations like bears, deers and axolotls — fill it up with stuffing, stitch it up and watch it come to life.

Then, dress it up in the different styles of clothes and accessories available, ranging from princess dresses and costumes to uniforms, casual clothes, necklaces, bags, and so on.

The doll comes with a personalised birth certificate and you can even opt to add in a heartbeat or voice box to make it extra special.

Address: 435 Orchard Rd, #03-15 Wisma Atria, Singapore 238877

Opening hours: 10.30am to 4am

[[nid:681121]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com