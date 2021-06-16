The buildable adidas Originals Lego Superstar sneaker is a hypebeast dream

Building on their existing collaborative partnership, adidas Originals and Lego have reunited once again to present a bold take on the classic Superstar silhouette by launching alongside the adidas Originals Lego Superstar sneaker with a buildable Superstar Lego brick model .

Just like the real thing, the Lego adidas Originals Superstar (10282) brick model includes the iconic adidas Originals Superstar sneaker graphics, shell toe shape, trefoil logo and the iconic serrated 3-stripes mark.

The fun part? You can decide to build it as either the right or left shoe, or get two sets to create a pair ($$$). For extra realism, it even has shoelaces and comes in an authentic shoe box - although they are definitely not for wearing.

PHOTO: Lego

The model measures 27cm long, 9cm wide and more than 12cm high and comes with a display stand and plague. It will be exclusively available at Lego Certified Stores, adidas Originals store at Vivocity and adidas Singapore Online this July 1 for $149.90.

PHOTO: Lego

It will then be available at the Lego Official Store on Lazada, Shopee, Amazon as well as other retailers in Singapore in September.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.