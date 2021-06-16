The buildable adidas Originals Lego Superstar sneaker is a hypebeast dream

Building on their existing collaborative partnership, adidas Originals and Lego have reunited once again to present a bold take on the classic Superstar silhouette by launching alongside the adidas Originals Lego Superstar sneaker with a buildable Superstar Lego brick model .
Just like the real thing, the Lego adidas Originals Superstar (10282) brick model includes the iconic adidas Originals Superstar sneaker graphics, shell toe shape, trefoil logo and the iconic serrated 3-stripes mark.
The fun part? You can decide to build it as either the right or left shoe, or get two sets to create a pair ($$$). For extra realism, it even has shoelaces and comes in an authentic shoe box - although they are definitely not for wearing.
The model measures 27cm long, 9cm wide and more than 12cm high and comes with a display stand and plague. It will be exclusively available at Lego Certified Stores, adidas Originals store at Vivocity and adidas Singapore Online this July 1 for $149.90.
It will then be available at the Lego Official Store on Lazada, Shopee, Amazon as well as other retailers in Singapore in September.
