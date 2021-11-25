Burnt Cones is giving away free ice cream scoops on Dec 1, but you have to RSVP

In celebration of their first birthday, ice cream specialist Burnt Cones will be giving away 1,000 free scoops of gelato.

The promotion will be available at its Clementi outlet next Wednesday (Dec 1) from 5pm to 9pm.

But before you head down, do note that you have to RVSP and it's limited to one slot per guest. You can book your slot on their website.

Address: Sunset Way,105 Clementi Street 12, #01-02, Singapore 120105

Deal ends: Dec 1

