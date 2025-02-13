Burnt Ends' new bakery and speakeasy bar at Audi's upcoming showroom in Chinatown to open on Feb 15

Regular visitors to Dempsey Hill will be no stranger to Burnt Ends Bakery.

The artisanal bakery is set to open its second outlet in collaboration with a rather unexpected partner, German automotive manufacturer Audi.

Named Audi x Burnt Ends Bakery, the 30-seater F&B establishment is set to launch on Saturday (Feb 15), restaurant company Burnt Ends Hospitality Group announced on Feb 13.

It will be housed at Audi's dedicated home and lifestyle destination, The Audi House of Progress Singapore, located in Chinatown.

This much-anticipated collaboration was first announced last October, and here's what visitors can expect.

German-themed treats

As an ode to Audi's German heritage, Audi x Burnt Ends Bakery's exclusive menu offers a delectable host of reimagined German-inspired classics.

Signature items include the Black Forest doughnut ($7) and Apple Strudel doughnut ($6).

For savoury options, the bakery provides its own take on a German classic, the pretzel ($9). There are also heartier options including the Roast Beef Sandwich ($18) and Pizza ($10).

Audi x Burnt Ends Bakery will also feature a signature drink menu with beverages — including coffee, tea and juice — priced from $4.25 onwards.

Complementing the bakery is GT Bar, a hidden speakeasy bar that will feature a German-inspired beverage menu with a selection of wine, beers and cocktails.

Open daily from 5pm until late, the bar will also offer light snacks, including a gourmet take on currywurst, a sausage dish that's commonly eaten as a late-night snack in Germany.

One thing to note is that Audi x Burnt Ends Bakery's new outlet is for walk-ins only.

Michelin-rated

Burnt Ends Hospitality Group is also the team behind Burnt Ends, a critically acclaimed modern-barbeque restaurant located in Dempsey Hill.

In 2018, Burnt Ends was awarded one Michelin star and has retained it ever since.

It is currently ranked 68th on the 2024 San Pellegrino World’s 50 Best Restaurants List and 15th on the 2024 San Pellegrino Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants List.

Address: Cross Street Exchange, Level 1, 18 Cross Street Singapore 048423

Opening hours: Daily, 8am to 4pm

[[nid:714585]]

amierul@asiaone.com