Bus or train? Concertgoers reveal tips on how to dodge the crowd when Taylor Swift visits

From Coldplay to Ed Sheeran, Singapore's concert scene has been pretty vibrant of late, to say the least.

And it's going to get even more so when Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour kicks off its six-night Singapore leg come March 2.

If you're one of the lucky ones who snapped up a ticket for her show, these strategies on how to avoid the mad post-event crowds may be useful.

Instagram user Hey.itsmechie shared a post last Sunday (Feb 18) sharing that if you're keen on taking the train home after the concert, avoid the nearest MRT station, Stadium.

This is because attendees will be drained and may just want the quickest way back to their home or hotel, she said.

And this means that Stadium MRT station, situated literally next to the location of Taylor Swift's concert, National Stadium, will get "really crowded", she said.

While crowd control has generally been good, she noted that all it takes is one bad egg to "turn a situation from good to bad".

Hey.itsmechie mentioned that "the best way" would still be to take the MRT train and she suggested taking a post-concert detour.

This means a brisk 14 minutes by foot from the National Stadium to another Circle Line MRT station, Mountbatten.

"[Here you can] take the empty train before it gets full. Is it worth it?" she asked rhetorically.

If you're keen to avoid taking the MRT entirely, one previous concertgoer mentioned that the bus will be a good alternative.

"I took bus back to our hotel and it's just great," they wrote in the comments section.

Another netizen noted that walking all the way to Aljunied MRT station might be better, as this will get you straight on the East-West line.

If you're not that big of a Swiftie, opt to leave before the event ends.

That's what this concertgoer did during Blackpink's recent show here.

In the post's comments section, some netizens were grateful for Hey.itsmechie's useful tip.

One Instagram user called it a "smart hack" and would prefer to walk a bit further in order to avoid the crowd.

Hey.itsmechie replied in agreement, saying: "It's [Crowding] also abit dangerous when it's with younger kids."

Others described crowd control at Stadium MRT station to be "really efficient" so there's really no harm in simply falling in line and waiting for your train.

Another netizen agreed, commenting: "I was a foreign tourist but the management was spot on."

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) released a joint statement on Feb 20 stating that over 300,000 Taylor Swift concert tickets have been sold.

The American singer-songwriter will hold six shows at the National Stadium from March 2 to March 9.

She is currently completing the Australia leg of The Eras Tour, with the final show being held in Sydney on Feb 26.

