Busting myths on grey hair

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves.
PHOTO: AFP
Kit Chua
CLEO Singapore

At a certain point in life, we all look in the mirror and start to think we look old.

And going grey can definitely add to the feeling. But before you freak out about the silver strands that have newly appeared, bust these myths first.

MYTH #1: STRESS CAUSES GREYING

Your stressful job isn't a factor that causes greying, so you can stop worrying about that.

The fact that you started to go grey after getting a new job has more to do with how much time has passed, rather than how stressed you are, and the factor that determines greying the most is actually genetics, not your work-life balance.

MYTH #2: YOU CAN GO GREY OVERNIGHT

Now that you know that grey hair is either inevitable or not, going grey all of a sudden is not going to happen. If you know anyone who "went grey overnight", it's because they stopped dyeing their hair.

MYTH #3: PLUCKING MAKES MORE GREY HAIRS GROW

Plucking a grey hair out just means the same grey hair might grow back again, but it's not recommended to do that because plucking also might permanently damage the hair follicle, meaning it'll never grow back ever. Hair loss is also a sign of ageing, so you probably don't want to do that.

MYTH #4: YOU CAN'T STOP YOURSELF FROM GOING GREY

That's mostly true - except if you're a smoker. A 2013 study found that smoking was linked to going grey prematurely, so if you find yourself surprised by the amount of grey hair on your head, you may want to consider kicking the habit.

MYTH #5: EATING SEAWEED CAN HELP YOUR HAIR STAY BLACK 

Seaweed is high in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, so eating unsalted seaweed could help your hair become thicker and stronger.

But there's no proof that it actually makes your hair stay black at the same time.

If you want healthy hair, chowing down on some seaweed wouldn't hurt at all, but if you want to cover the greys, just go for a bottle of cover-up or dye instead.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore

More about
Lifestyle Ageing Beauty Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Riot breaks out at Clarke Quay club, man taken to hospital
Riot breaks out at Clarke Quay club, man taken to hospital
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient&#039;s NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient, no need to rush to buy them: Lam Pin Min
Supply of masks in Singapore sufficient, no need to rush to buy them: Lam Pin Min

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot

SERVICES