Buy 3 get 1 free buffet at Wagyu More

To celebrate the opening of their first outlet at Bugis Junction, Wagyu More has a buy three get one free promotion, where the fourth diner in a group of four can dine for free.

The offer is valid for both the standard and premium buffet packages, with prices starting from $23.90 and $36.90 respectively, per person.

You get unlimited meatballs, vegetables, drinks and desserts, over 10 soup base option and various cuts of beef including Japanese A5 wagyu beef, Australian wagyu beef, Spanish iberico pork and black angus beef. Each session is limited to 90 minutes. Do make your reservations here or call +65 80282868.

🎉Gather your friends and loosen those belts… 🔥🔥Hong Kong’s hottest Japanese Shabu Shabu restaurant, Wagyu More, is now... Posted by 牛摩 Wagyu More, Singapore on Friday, October 9, 2020

Deal ends: Oct 31

