Buy snacks as if you’re on a holiday trip at Singapore Food & Beverage Fair's first online event

To ensure that we all keep safe during these uncertain times, the Food & Beverage Fair has decided to return this year in its first-ever online edition.
The event will run from April 3 to May 3 and the theme will revolve around exploring flavours around the world.
Over 1,000 local and Asian products will be featured, including sun cakes from Taiwan and premium luwak coffee from Indonesia. Foodies can look forward to show-exclusive offers and a line-up of food-themed activities such as lucky draws and weekly contests.
Customers who make an online purchase will also have a chance to win attractive prizes like a Dyson vacuum cleaner, food hampers and e-shop gift codes.
Happen to be a member? There are exclusive promo codes that you can use to save even more:
- <FNB20> — 20% off (up to $10) your first purchase
- <FNB10> — 10% off (up to $100) any purchase
Keen participants can check out offerings and deals on Singapore Food Show's website and Facebook page.
Deal ends: May 3
