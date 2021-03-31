Buy snacks as if you’re on a holiday trip at Singapore Food & Beverage Fair's first online event

To ensure that we all keep safe during these uncertain times, the Food & Beverage Fair has decided to return this year in its first-ever online edition.

The event will run from April 3 to May 3 and the theme will revolve around exploring flavours around the world.

PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Food Shows

Over 1,000 local and Asian products will be featured, including sun cakes from Taiwan and premium luwak coffee from Indonesia. Foodies can look forward to show-exclusive offers and a line-up of food-themed activities such as lucky draws and weekly contests.

Customers who make an online purchase will also have a chance to win attractive prizes like a Dyson vacuum cleaner, food hampers and e-shop gift codes.

Happen to be a member? There are exclusive promo codes that you can use to save even more:

<FNB20> — 20% off (up to $10) your first purchase

<FNB10> — 10% off (up to $100) any purchase

Keen participants can check out offerings and deals on Singapore Food Show's website and Facebook page.

Deal ends: May 3

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.