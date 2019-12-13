Buyer's remorse: 3 options for you if you committed to a package you no longer want

Perhaps you were overly-ambitious when you made your New Year's resolutions, or you can no longer commit to some of the goals you set.

The end of the year is when you are likely to re-examine some of the memberships and packages you have committed to and re-assess if you would like to continue them.

But, what are the options you can explore?

#1 BITE THE BULLET; TERMINATE

The easiest thing that most people would do is to bite the bullet and terminate a package without looking back.

However, what often holds them back is sunk cost fallacy.

Sunk cost fallacy refers to costs that have already been paid and cannot be recovered.

As such, these costs should not have a bearing on your future decisions since there is nothing you can do to get it back.

Based on the sunk cost fallacy, terminating a membership or programme midway is not entirely wrong or a complete loss if you have already made up your mind or come to the conclusion that your package will never be fully utilised.