Buying a house? These are 7 unexpected costs to factor in

You’d think that the large upfront sum would be enough to cover everything you could think of, but busting the renovation budget unfortunately happens more often than not.

There are many reasons why this could happen, ranging from careless mistakes or miscommunications on the part of your contractor, to finding out you need extra hacking due to unexpected modifications.

For older flats, the need for electrical rewiring to prevent blowouts, and re-waterproofing to prevent bathroom leakages could significantly bump up your final bill.

How to avoid this: Set your renovation budget according to the work discussed with your contractor or interior designer, then put aside an extra 20 per cent on top of that to cover any extra expenses.

Another tip is to ask your bank for a separate furniture loan package (i.e., a secondary loan, to be used only for furniture purchases) which gives you more flexibility in catering to the needs of your new home.