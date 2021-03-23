The BWM X2 M Mesh Edition is now available in Singapore

BMW Asia and Performance Motors Limited today launched the BMW X2 M Mesh Edition in Singapore. With this special edition, the Sports Activity Coupe is introducing an M mesh kidney grille and exclusive new colour combinations, together with an updated front end to freshen up the premium compact segment once again.



The X2 has filled the role of confident urban rebel in impressive style. Now, the athletic X2 M Mesh Edition will use its unique combination of individuality, driving pleasure, lifestyle elements and functionality to appeal to even more active and outgoing customers in the young and young-at-heart target group.

The X2 M Mesh Edition builds stylistically on the M Sport X model. Like the grille on the BMW X2 M35i, it has a pronounced three-dimensional mesh inspired by racing cars. The new signature colour Frozen Black-Brown metallic can be found on the X2 M Mesh Edition in the exclusive inserts in the bumper trim, the prominent cladding on the side skirts and doors, and the wheel arch trim.

The special-edition model can also be specified at no extra cost with bold new decals on the bonnet, the sides of the front bumper, and the front and rear doors. In bold Orange, they provide the perfect complement to the new Brooklyn Grey metallic paint finish exclusive to the X2 M Mesh Edition, as well as the Sapphire Black metallic exterior shade.



BMW Individual High-gloss Shadow Line with extended features comes as standard. As well as the High-gloss Black window and exterior mirror surrounds, the mirror base, mirror triangle, B-pillar trim and trim surround on the C-pillars, this package also includes the surround for the M mesh kidney grille, a ring around the BMW badge on the tailgate and exhaust tailpipe finishers in Black Chrome.



The clear surfacing of the updated front end catches the eye and teams up with the standard LED head lights to create a powerful appearance. The circular front fog lights have been removed, bringing a cleaner design to the front bumper. Their role is taken over by the bad weather light integrated into the LED head lights.

The visually expressive exterior of the BMW X2 M Mesh Edition extends into the sporty interior. The exclusive covers for the M sport seats with integral head restraints and the rear seat bench feature a blend of Dakota leather in eye-catching Mocha and Anthracite-coloured Alcantara.

PHOTO: Facebook/BMWParkLane

The most distinctive feature of the new model is the standard bi-colour interior appointments. Contrast stitching in orange adds a further flourish to the upholstery, instrument panel, and centre console. The floor mats have edge binding and stitching in Orange. M sport seats with integral head restraints and a selection of other BMW M hallmarks heighten the car's sporting impression.



The cabin showcases BMW's hallmark driver focus with ergonomically arranged controls. The modern black-panel technology in the instrument cluster and information display combines form and function in typical BMW fashion. The boot has a capacity of 470 litres, ensuring it is perfectly equipped for leisure activities of all kinds - from shopping trips to cycling weekends.



The BMW X2 M Mesh Edition is exclusively available in the sDrive18i variant, featuring a 1.5-litre three-cylinder unit sending 134bhp and 220Nm of torque to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The X2 M Mesh Edition accelerates from zero to 100km/h in 9.6 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 205km/h.

PHOTO: Facebook/BMWParkLane

The car's driving responses can be adapted with the Driving Experience Control switch, allowing drivers to choose between COMFORT mode, ECO PRO mode and SPORT mode. The pre-programmed set-up available via SPORT mode gives the car even more dynamic steering and powertrain responses. The X2 M Mesh Edition also has the M Sport suspension fitted as standard, imbuing the car with dynamic roadholding characteristics.



The X2 M Mesh Edition boasts intuitive operation and intelligent connectivity, allowing the driver to focus their attention entirely on driving. The ID6 display and operating concept offers three different ways of operating the individual vehicle and navigation functions, using the iDrive Controller, the Control Display's touchscreen functionality or a voice control system capable of understanding naturally formulated sentences.



The freestanding Control Display measures 8.8-inches across and provides a quick overview of all key information. Along with a 5.7-inch information display in the instrument cluster, the driver has all the information he needs within easy reach. An advantageous feature is the Real Time Traffic Information, of which up-to-the-minute traffic data helps the driver with route planning and sends alerts on possible hold-ups.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.