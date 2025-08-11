BYD Atto 2 electric compact SUV launched in Singapore

BYD launched its newest model in Singapore, the Atto 2 electric compact SUV, at an event held at Zouk on Aug 5, and the choice of location is an indication of the type of customers it envisions the Atto 2 will attract.

BYD says that the Atto 2 is aimed at youthful urban drivers looking for an easy-to-drive city runabout, and the car's compact dimensions and tight turning circle of just 5.25 metres makes it ideal for manoeuvring around dense CBD traffic or tight HDB carparks.

Despite its small size however, the Atto 2 offers a relatively spacious interior, and a decent 380 litres worth of boot space to accommodate everyday necessities. It also comes generously equipped, with standard features that include ventilated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, and the rotating central infotainment touchscreen that is now a BYD trademark.

Power comes from a single electric motor that produces 134hp and 290Nm of torque, allowing the car to sit comfortably in COE Category A and further boosting its price-competitiveness. The 51.13kWh battery offers a range of 345km, which, while not class-leading, should be more than adequate for urban use in Singapore. BYD also adds that the battery can be fully charged using a DC fast charger in just 1.2 hours.

The Atto 2's pricing of $157,388 with COE (as of August 2025) means that it is now the most affordable car in BYD's lineup, and BYD hopes that the Atto 2's attractive price tag will help it maintain its status as Singapore's number one selling automotive brand.

