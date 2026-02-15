BYD Atto 3 gets a mid-life 'Evo-lution'

It's safe to say that the Atto 3 is a very popular model among BYD customers in Singapore, and now, fans of the model (potentially) have more reason to rejoice. Internationally, BYD has just presented the updated Atto 3 Evo, offering more power, a bigger battery, longer range, and faster charging than its predecessor alongside cosmetic tweaks.

Making its debut in the European market, at the heart of the upgraded model sits a 74.8kWh Blade Battery combined with BYD's latest e-Platform 3.0 and an advanced 800V electrical architecture. This enables DC fast charging at up to 220kW, allowing the battery to go from 10-80 per cent in 25 minutes. And depending on the variant, the Atto 3 Evo offers a WLTP combined range of up to 510km too.

While the Atto 3 we know in Singapore is only offered with front-wheel drive, the Atto 3 Evo switches things up on the drivetrain front; it's offered with a choice of rear-wheel drive (Design) or all-wheel drive (Excellence).

'Design' variants offer a power output of 230kW and 380Nm, as well as a century sprint timing of 5.5 seconds, while in comparison, the range-topping 'Excellence' produces a power output of 330kW and 580Nm, and has a century sprint timing of 3.9 seconds.

The Atto 3 Evo also retains the same external dimensions as its predecessor, but offers a cabin that feels more spacious thanks to a redesigned layout that features a new 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, as well as a new steering wheel.

Furthermore, the latest BYD infotainment system integrates Google services and an AI-enhanced voice assistant, while premium features such as a head-up display, heated rear seats, and a panoramic sunroof are available on higher specifications.

The Atto 3 Evo's boot capacity has increased to 490 litres too, which goes up to 1,360 litres with the rear seats folded. For the first time on the model, an additional 101-litre frunk also promises to provide more storage options.

As of press time, no confirmation has been given yet on when (or if) the Atto 3 Evo will be made available in Singapore. With the popularity of its predecessor here, however, don't be surprised to see it taking to our roads at some point in the future.

[[nid:729676]]

This article was first published in sgCarMart.