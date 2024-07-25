BYD builds on its sales success in Singapore with the launch of its new flagship showroom at Alexandra

Vantage Automotive, the authorised distributor of BYD cars in Singapore, has opened a new flagship showroom for the Chinese brand.

Located at 305 Alexandra Road, the new showroom spans a total of 10,386 square feet and incorporates a spacious car display area with a service centre on the same floor, offering greater convenience to customers.

Those looking for more information about the cars can also access BYD's e-brochure, which provides the necessary details about the models, and allows customers to explore specifications, features and options interactively.

There is also a Virtual Test Drive corner, where visitors can experience BYD's range of electric vehicles (EVs) by test driving them on a simulated 3D track with a Singaporean setting.

Anthony Teo, managing director of Vantage Automotive, said: "With the new flagship showroom, we aim to elevate the customer journey from exploration to ownership. The integration of cutting-edge technology like virtual test drives, ensures that our customers can experience the best of what BYD has to offer in an engaging and interactive way."

The opening of the new flagship showroom comes amid a highly successful year for BYD thus far in 2024. BYD has emerged as the best-selling car brand in Singapore for the first six months of this year, buoyed by strong sales of its popular Atto 3 crossover, as well as the Cat A-eligible variant of its Seal electric sedan.

BYD is planning to introduce a further three new models to Singapore by the end of this year, as well as launch its new luxury sub-brand, Denza, around September. The first Denza model to arrive is expected to be the D9 luxury MPV, which was first showcased here at a roadshow in January.

