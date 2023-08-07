BYD opens second automotive lifestyle outlet in Suntec

BYD Singapore, together with Vantage Automotive and EightX Group, have officially opened BYD Suntec, another 'automotive lifestyle outlet'.

Located in Tower 1, the outlet lets visitors experience unique dishes and check out BYD's range of electric vehicles. The 2,200 square foot showroom next to the restaurant features the brand's lineup, which currently consists of the Atto 3 SUV (Cat A and Cat B variants), Dolphin hatchback, and E6 MPV. Demo units of the Dolphin and Atto 3 are available for customer test drives.

BYD Suntec features a high-tech showroom space alongside a cosy dining space

BYD Singapore opened its first automotive lifestyle outlet, BYD by 1826 in Boat Quay, in June this year.

The grand opening of BYD Suntec also saw the signing of an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between Vantage Automotive, BYD Singapore, EightX, and Chan Brothers, a leading travel agency in Singapore.

The entry of Chan Brothers into the BYD 'ecosystem' enables the electric car brand to offer customers and owners BYD-themed travel experiences, both locally and overseas. One such experience is the upcoming trip for BYD owners to visit the brand's headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

The brand showcased the Dolphin's V2L (vehicle to load) capabilities by using it to power the guitar and loudspeaker

Mr. Anthony Chan, CEO of Chan Brothers commented: "Embarking on a journey where innovation meets travel, Chan Brothers, Singapore's premier travel agency, is delighted to partner with BYD, Vantage Automotive and BYD by 1826, to pioneer Singapore's first automotive lifestyle ecosystem."

"Together, we are driving towards a future where every journey is not just about the destination but also an unrivalled experience centred around the consumer."

During the event, BYD Singapore also announced its plans to launch a new app for BYD owners in Singapore. The app will combine lifestyle and automotive experiences through "exclusive benefits, the latest news, and offerings, as well as special partnerships with local and international organisations."

Visitors can enjoy the outlet's signature dishes such as Qin Shi Chuan Mala Chicken, and shop for lifestyle merchandise as well

BYD also highlighted its other lifestyle centres also managed by BYD by 1826. These are BYD by DXD in Tanjong Pagar, BYD by SevenDaze in Balestier, and BYD by Mr. Seven in Hillview.

Mr. James Ng, Managing Director of BYD Singapore, said: "This unique venture reflects BYD's unwavering commitment to shaping a greener and more sustainable future for Singapore. With BYD Suntec, we aim to redefine the automotive experience by combining cutting-edge technology, delightful dining, and environmental consciousness, all under one roof."

"In a market where trends are so volatile, lifestyle labels are enticing consumers with a space to hang-out. By introducing all-new concept showrooms, integrated restaurants, travel options and innovative app development, BYD's top priority is to elevate our customers' experience," he added.

Mr. Ng also announced that the BYD Seal sedan will make its Singapore debut in September 2023.

ALSO READ: McLaren's wok culture: Creating beyond cookie-cutter curated experiences for customers

This article was first published in sgCarMart.