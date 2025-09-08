BYD Sealion 7 Dynamic lands in COE Category A

One of BYD's best-selling models in Singapore, the Sealion 7 electric SUV, is now available with a Category A COE.

The BYD Sealion 7 Dynamic features a drivetrain that has been adjusted to produce 134hp from its electric motor. This allows it to come under the threshold to qualify for a Cat A COE, which dictates that electric cars should not produce more than 147hp.

The Sealion 7 Dynamic also features a smaller 71.8kWh battery, compared to the bigger 82.5kWh battery that is used in the more powerful Sealion 7 Premium and Performance variants, which puts out 308hp and 523hp respectively.

The smaller battery therefore means that the Sealion 7 Dynamic has slightly less range on a full charge, at 405km, as compared to the Premium and Performance which offers a range of 480km and 460km respectively.

It is naturally slower as well, with the Sealion 7 Dynamic going from 0 to 100km/h in 11.5 seconds, in contrast to the Premium and Performance which can achieve the same feat in 6.7 seconds and 4.5 seconds respectively.

Aside from the powertrain though, the Sealion 7 Dynamic remains fundamentally the same as its more powerful siblings, with the only noticeable difference being the absence of ambient lighting in the Dynamic's interior.

However, being eligible for a Cat A COE means that the Sealion 7 Dynamic is now available at a more affordable price point, and the car is being offered at a launch price of $199,888 with COE (as of September 2025).

That represents a fairly substantial saving over the Premium ($215,888 with COE) and Performance ($240,888 with COE), and BYD is banking on the Dynamic variant to further boost its aim of retaining its status as the number one selling car brand in Singapore in 2025.

[[nid:719528]]

ben.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.