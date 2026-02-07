BYD is Singapore's best-selling car brand for second year running

BYD Singapore and its authorised dealers put an average of 215 new cars (including DENZAs) on the road every week last year, overtaking Toyota for the first time in the Lion City.

With a total industry volume of 52,678 newly-registered passenger cars in 2025, BYD/DENZA made up 21.2 per cent, which means one in every five new cars that hit the road last year was sold by the surging Chinese automaker. Singapore's best-selling BYD model was the Sealion 7 electric SUV, followed by the M6 electric MPV.

Second-placed Toyota registered 7,466 units (including Lexus vehicles and parallel imports, with the exact breakdown not revealed by the authorities which should have all the data).

Borneo Motors, Singapore's authorised Toyota distributor for the longest time, continued to be a local leader in the petrol-engined segment of the marketplace, delivering more than a thousand Corolla Altis sedans to happy and generally loyal customers in 2025.

The Sienta, a compact multi-purpose seven-seater with proven petrol-electric hybrid power, is believed to be the second most sellable Toyota model here, with the trusty Harrier SUV in third spot.

BMW, through its two authorised dealers (Eurokars and Performance Motors), maintained its No. 3 position in 2025 with 5,091 cars — a nominal increase of 20 units compared to the previous year.

Singapore's strongest-selling BMW models were the petrol X1 and electric iX1, which provide further proof that "mastige" (mass prestige) products from upscale brands pushing "downwards" tend to sell well among face-conscious Singaporean consumers who want the badge but also need a budget.

In a COE-controlled new-car market that expanded from just over 43,000 units in 2024 to almost 53,000 units in 2025, BMW's overall market share dropped but still managed to stay in front of its similarly atas arch-rival Mercedes-Benz.

The German tristar marque ended the year in fourth position, just 26 units ahead of Honda (4,871 units versus 4,845 units). Interestingly, versatile multi-seaters were the best-selling models for Cycle & Carriage Mercedes-Benz and Kah Motor Honda — respectively GLB and Freed.

In sixth place was American automaker Tesla, which moved over a thousand more electricars in 2025 than 2024 (up from 2,384 units to 3,476 units), helped by the company's 110kW variants of Model 3 and Model Y which qualify for cheaper Category A COEs.

Hyundai was in seventh place last year, with its sensible Kona hybrid driving most of the 1,459 sales. Mazda was in eighth position with 1,242 units, while Kia shifted 1,209 units.

Nissan, despite decent sales of its popular Serene e-Power MPV, was no longer in the top 10 for 2025 registrations. Entering the hot list for the first time was GAC under Vincar Group, whose Aion V was the core model among the 1,103 GAC new energy vehicles delivered by Vincar on its way to the hard-earned 10th spot in 2025.

Singapore's electrification journey, boosted by relevant tax rebates, reached a milestone in 2025, with BEV (battery-electric vehicle) registrations exceeding hybrid (petrol-electric) registrations for the first time.

LTA data indicates that 45.1 per cent of new cars registered in 2025 were fully electric, compared to 40.4 per cent hybrid-electric.

1st BYD (including DENZA) 11,184 6,191 1,416 2nd 2nd Toyota (including Lexus) 7,466 7,876 7,248 1st 3rd BMW 5,091 5,071 3,436 3rd 4th Mercedes-Benz 4,871 5,101 4,317 3rd 5th Honda 4,845 3,892 2,631 5th 6th Tesla 3,476 2,384 941 6th 7th Hyundai 1,459 2,053 1,143 7th 8th Mazda 1,242 1,260 1,176 9th 9th Kia 1,209 1,214 1,074 10th 10th GAC-Aion-Hyptec 1,103 310 0 Outside top 10

This article was first published in Motorist.