C-section infection: What you need to know

A C-section infection is a severe matter and shouldn't be taken lightly. Your doctor will inform you if you at at risk, but threre are things that you should be aware of to stay vigilant and help your body fight off possible infections.

C-section infection

C-section infection is a serious condition that must be treated immediately. The infection can happen any time, but it's most common in the first six weeks after a C-section.

You're more likely to get an infection if you have certain health conditions, such as diabetes or heart or lung disease. You may also be at higher risk if you've had a previous C-section or vaginal delivery.

Are C-section infections common?

C-section infections are common. However, it can be prevented by following your doctor's directions for post-operative care.

Infection occurs when bacteria enter the body through an open wound. In a C-section, this can happen if you don't keep the incision clean and dry, or if you don't take antibiotics as prescribed by your healthcare provider.

C-section wound infection

C-section wound infection is a common complication after caesarean delivery. A wound infection can occur in the incision (wound) or at the site of an episiotomy or perineal laceration. It is important to know the signs and symptoms of this condition so that you can seek medical attention as soon as possible if you notice them.

What causes C-section wound infection?

Wound infections are caused by bacteria entering the surgical site during surgery. Most commonly, these bacteria are Staphylococcus, Streptococcus, Escherichia coli, or Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

These bacteria cause inflammation and redness around the surgical wound and produce pus. This pus helps prevent infection from spreading into deeper areas of your body.

Signs of infection after a C-section

A C-section infection is one of the most common and potentially serious complications following caesarean delivery. It's important to know what symptoms to look out for and when to contact your doctor if you suspect you have an infection.

Several signs could indicate you or your baby has an infection:

A fever greater than 38 degrees Celsius

A fever that doesn't go away with medication

Chills or shivering

Fast breathing or trouble breathing

Pus coming from the incision site

Redness, swelling, and pain in the incision area or breast tissue around the wound

Redness, warmth or pus in the incision area or breast tissue around the wound

Pain in your abdomen that doesn't improve with medication

If you experience any of these symptoms, contact your doctor immediately.

Yeast infection on C-section incision

Yeast infection on C-section incisions is a common issue many women experience immediately after giving birth. This infection can cause pain, itching, swelling, and other symptoms.

Yeast infections are caused by an overgrowth of a fungus called Candida albicans. Infection from this fungus can spread to the skin around your vagina and the tissues inside your body.

The most common way for yeast to get inside your body is through sexual contact with someone who has it. You can also get a yeast infection from wearing damp clothing for long periods or wearing tight underwear that doesn't allow your skin to breathe.

If you have a yeast infection on your C-section incision, it's important not to scratch the area because it will only worsen the problem. Instead, warm compresses are applied directly to affected areas at least three times daily to help reduce inflammation and pain caused by itching or burning sensations.

You should also avoid using soaps containing fragrances or alcohol as these ingredients may worsen symptoms by irritating sensitive areas around incisions or surrounding scabs (such as those on legs).

C-section stitches infection

C-section stitches infection is a common problem among women who have undergone surgical delivery. The infection can occur due to an unhealed wound often caused by a surgical incision. The risk of infection increases as the wound heals and begins to close.

A woman can get an infection from her C-section surgery if she does not take proper care of her healing wound. If you have been told that you will need a cesarean section, there are some things that you should do before and after your surgery to reduce your risk of developing an infection.

C-section wound bleeding

This kind of C-section infection is a common problem. C-section wound bleeding typically happens within the first 24 hours after giving birth and can last up to several days.

A C-section is an invasive procedure that can cause your body to react in certain ways. Some people experience C-section wound bleeding due to the surgery itself. Others experience it due to other factors such as pregnancy complications, excessive fluid loss during labour or delivery, hormonal changes in the body, or even complications involving previous surgeries.

When should you worry about the bleeding?

You should contact your doctor if you notice any signs of C-section wound bleeding, such as:

A lot of bleeding from the wound site

A large amount of blood loss over a short period (more than two cups)

Fever above 37 degrees Celsius

Pain in your abdomen or lower back that does not go away

How to take care of C-section wound

If you've had a caesarean section, taking proper care of your wound is important. A C-section is a major surgery that requires careful post-surgery care.

If you're wondering how to take care of your C-section wound, here are some tips:

Keep the wound clean and dry. Use a saline solution to clean it twice daily and apply an antibiotic ointment on top of that if needed.

Change your dressing daily or as needed depending on the type of dressing you choose. Remove it with sterile gloves and wash the area with soap and water before applying a new dressing.

Avoid sitting in water for long periods, such as swimming or bathing, which can increase your risk for infection by disrupting the healing process.

Do not lift anything heavier than 10 pounds for six weeks after giving birth unless directed otherwise by your doctor; this includes lifting children who may need help getting dressed in the morning before school or doing homework while mom is working from home (or vice versa).

Can a C-section infection heal on its own?

A C-section infection can heal on its own, but it depends on how long the infection has been present and how severe it is. If it's been a long time since you had surgery and you've got some mild swelling and discomfort, you may be able to treat it at home and avoid a trip to the doctor's office.

However, if your symptoms are more severe, such as heavy bleeding or a fever, you should see your doctor immediately because these can lead to serious complications if left untreated.

Treatment of an infected C-section

The treatment of C-section infection begins with the infection being recognised. This can be done by symptoms or by culture. It is also important to note that two types of infections can occur after a C-section: wound and endomyometritis.

When a wound infection is suspected, it is crucial to start treating it as soon as possible. Typically, this will include IV antibiotics with or without surgical intervention.

If you have symptoms of an infection after your C-section, you should contact your doctor right away so they can determine if you need antibiotics or not.

Endomyometritis is a more serious infection that occurs after a C-section delivery. You may develop fever, chills, and abdominal pain that lasts longer than 48 hours.

You should contact your doctor if you experience these symptoms because they may require further treatment, such as IV antibiotics or surgery, depending on how severe the infection is.

