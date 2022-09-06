Cafe Forty Hands waves farewell as both outlets set to close down

Forty Hands is one of the pioneers of the Singapore cafe scene, having opened in October 2010.

Nearly 12 years on, it is set to wave goodbye to its regulars and coffee lovers.

The cafe is officially closing its Tiong Bahru and East Coast outlets on Sept 12, it announced on social media today (Sept 6).

It did not specify the reason for the closure.

From the start, Forty Hands' mission was simple, it said — to introduce great specialty coffee to the local scene.

As the years passed, the cafe has become more than just a place to catch up with friends over great food and coffee, it added.

"We've had the privilege of building countless friendships with many who have walked through our doors, becoming a warm welcome from your second home," said the cafe.

Regulars lamented the news in the comments section, with one writing: "Community cafes should be cherished and not closed. We'll miss you all."

One TikTok user, Aflouryspace, also shared an ode to the cafe, where she and her husband had their first date in April 2019.

They've had several more dates since and the couple even chose Forty Hands as the location for their pre-wedding photoshoot.

https://www.tiktok.com/@aflouryspace/video/7139549478519950593?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7135660592895346178

If you happen to be one of Forty Hands' ardent followers, you can find renewed comfort in the fact that "this isn't a complete farewell", according to the cafe.

Its sister brand Common Man Coffee Roasters is where you'll find numerous familiar faces and perhaps, more importantly, it's where Forty Hands gets their coffee beans.

ALSO READ: See you latte: Apartment Coffee at Lavender says goodbye for now, new location yet to be revealed

amierul@asiaone.com