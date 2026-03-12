Filipino cafe Mary Grace opens in Singapore with exclusive items on menu

Cafe Mary Grace, a longtime Filipino bakery-cafe chain known for serving comfort food, has opened its first international store in Singapore.

The 28-seater cafe located on Tras Street will open for business on March 13.

"Bringing Cafe Mary Grace to Singapore is truly a dream for our family," said brand founder Mary Grace Dimacali in a press release on Wednesday (March 11).

"Every pastry, every dish, every corner of the cafe carries the warmth and care we've shared with our guests in the Philippines for decades. We can't wait to welcome a new community and share a little taste of home with them."

What's on the menu?

Diners can look forward to several classics on the menu, such as the Mary Grace Ensaymada ($5.50), a light, buttery brioche topped with premium aged Edam cheese, and the Mary Grace Cheese Rolls ($4.30), best enjoyed alongside a cup of Mary Grace Hot Chocolate ($7.50).

A more indulgent treat is the Mango Bene ($14.50, petite), which features layers of crisp meringue and silky custard cream with fresh mangoes.

Comfort food on the menu includes dishes such as Cassava Chips with Onion Dip ($12) and fresh salads such as the White Cheese Salad with Calamansi Vinaigrette ($18).

Want something more filling?

There are mains such as Angus Beef Tapa ($25.50), which features tender Angus beef slices served with fragrant rosemary fried rice or garlic rice, and eggs your way. There is also Grilled Chicken Inasal Focaccia ($19.50), marinated in a tangy achuete-spiced blend.

Diners can also check out Singapore-exclusive creations crafted for local palates — the Salted Egg Ensaymada ($6.50) and Kaya Pandan Cheese Roll ($5.30).

For brunch, another Singapore-exclusive creation to try is the Crabcake Brioche ($27), featuring savoury golden crab cakes nestled on soft ensaymada brioche dough.

On top of food, the cafe offers an array of drinks from coffees to playful cloud drinks.

And if you want to take some sweets home or gift them to a friend, many of Cafe Mary Grace's signature bakes are available in packaged boxes.

In addition to the well-loved Ensaymadas and Cheese Rolls, guests can take home Queso de Bola Lengua Thins ($24) and Butter Lengua Thins ($21), crisp, buttery biscuits that are light yet indulgent.

From family table to brick-and-mortar store

Mary, who has a deep love for baking, founded the brand in 1994.

She often baked up a storm in her kitchen, serving up birthday cakes for her five children, as well as sweet treats such as fruitcakes, cream puffs, lemon squares, and brownies.

These handmade goodies were made in small batches and shared among family and friends. Soon, Mary began selling her bakes at bazaars and local markets.

Eventually, she opened a brick-and-mortar bakery kiosk in 2002, followed by the opening of the first Cafe Mary Grace in 2006.

Now, the brand has expanded to have more than 140 branches across the Philippines.

Address: 52 Tras Street, Singapore 078991

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 9am to 6pm

