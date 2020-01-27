Cafe review: Farmers & Chefs is an oasis of healthy and homely food in Singapore's CBD

There're a lot of fancy buzzwords in the clean eating scene these days - raw food, grain bowls, plant-based, and the like.

But say you aren't on a vegan regime or any special diet, and you've had enough superfood salads (or, god forbid, zucchini noodles) to last you a lifetime.

All you want is nutritious soul food - the kind your mum might have cooked at home.

That's exactly what you'll find at Farmers & Chefs, in the heart of the CBD no less. Set beneath a charming canopy outside Singapore Conference Hall, Farmers & Chefs dishes up wholesome meals free of MSG and artificial enhancers.

Any seasoning is done with a very light hand, allowing the natural flavours of the mostly locally-sourced ingredients to speak for themselves.

The goal is what owners Mr and Mrs Elliot Chia (also founders of LeClare Preschool) call 'real food' - fresh, less processed, and nourishing as your homecooked nosh.

Amidst the scorching concrete of Shenton Way, the whimsical white canopy housing the restaurant appears like a desert oasis.

The space is lush with potted plants and rustic wood crafts; clay birds perch upon artfully twisted boughs, while birdhouses and quaint vessels hang overhead.

We step gratefully into this woodsy wonderland and are promptly welcomed with a refreshing mug of homemade barley ($2).

It's thick with chewy shards of beancurd skin and lightly sweetened with rock sugar - just the sort of 'cooling' drink your grandma might whip up on a hot afternoon.

For breakfast fuel, Farmers & Chefs has a small selection of eggs and toasts, but we go big with The Farmer's Breakfast ($10).

It's brekkie heaven in one platter - tender herbed chicken, buttery ciabatta, tangy greens, and a wonderfully crisp rosti.

Over it all oozes a glorious heaping of scrambled eggs, creamy with clarified butter.