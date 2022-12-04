Cafes in Athens we love: Specialty coffee, brunch bites and aesthetic vacation surroundings in Greece

Mykonos has its iconic parties and beaches; Santorini has its sunset viewpoints. Whichever island you're heading into, there's no doubt you'll definitely have to make a pit stop at Athens.

One of the most underrated cities within the Greek landscape, Athens is speckled with tons of instagram-worthy eateries and bars.

Here are some of the best cafes to check out as you embark in your Greek vacation in the city centre.

Naif

PHOTO: Instagram/Naif

Personally tried and tested, Naif became a favourite that we returned to almost every day during our stay in Athens.

Housed in a much quieter neighbourhood and away from the tourist-raided allies, kick off the mornings here with a hot cuppa or fresh juice along with Baked Eggs (€8, S$11.40) served in a blanket of fresh tomato sauce, with chevre goat cheese and pastrami.

In the evenings, a troupe of beers will accompany you alongside oven-kissed pizzas, pastas and burgers.

Naif is located at Leontiou 10, Neos Kosmos, Athens 11745, Greece. Open Mon-Fri 8am-11pm, Sat-Sun 9am-11pm.

Tazza

PHOTO: Instagram/Tazza

Adorned with art-deco lamps, florals and velvet chairs, the word minimalism does not exist at Tazza.

Located in the heart of Athen's city centre, dine either al fresco or step into a Victorian fairy-tale at this all-day bistro and wine bar.

Like any Greek restaurant, the menu here is studded with frilled sandwiches, pastas, and animal protein. Dig into a bowl of ice cream on a summer day, or into warm cheesecakes alongside a hot latte in the winter.

Tazza is located at Petraki 5 & Pentelis 9, Athens, Greece. Open Mon-Sat 8am-1am, Sun 10am-1am.

Samba Coffee Roasters

PHOTO: Samba Coffee Roasters

A family-owned business, the folks at Samba Coffee Roasters have been tasting, roasting, and blending your favourite caffeinated drinks since 1979.

Sourcing their goods from around the world, you'll be able to sip on curated blends of Greek, espresso, filter, and organic coffee, as well as other beverages. Can't get enough? Purchase their blends to enjoy back at home.

Our top picks are the La Reserva (€12.20), a medium body sipper with notes of apricot, orange, and sugarcane and the Masira (€14.50), with notes of tropical fruits and rum.

Samba Coffee Roasters is located at Solonos 36, Athens 10673, Greece. Open Mon-Sat 8am-7pm, Sun 9am-5pm.

The Underdog

PHOTO: Instagram/The Underdog

These guys may be called The Underdog – they're anything but.

A specialty coffee roasting company, The Underdog offers quality in a cup while protecting the environment and contributing to a more transparent and sustainable coffee trade. The brunch menu here is all the rage too, featuring pillowy pancakes, burgers, yogurt porridge and eggs galore.

Go savoury with the Eggs Benedict Bacon (€9) – think oozy poached eggs on toasted brioche bread along with bacon, garlic sprouts, and a lime-truffle tinged hollandaise sauce.

Don't miss the delicious Chocolate Pancakes (€8), served with hazelnut praline and petite-beurre biscuits either.

The Underdog is located at Iraklidon 8, Thissio, Athens 11851, Greece. Open Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat-Sun 8am-10pm.

Dope Roasting Co.

PHOTO: Instagram/Dope Roasting Co.

Sleek, modern and industrial, Dope Roasting Co is a must-visit.

Unlike the other compact local spaces, its two-storey high interiors feature geometric patterns and green garden walls paired with textures like wood, metal, and cement. The spot brings to fore unique blends and single origin beans that are roasted in-house daily in small batches.

If you're on the hunt for good matcha in Greece, you'll for sure find some here. To pair, get the Bulgur Egg Salad served with fried egg, rocket pesto, cheese, and tomato confit.

Dope Roasting Co. has outlets in Vissis 25, and Fokionos Negri 49, Athens. Open daily 8am-8pm.

Picky Coffee & Brunch

PHOTO: Instagram/Picky Coffee & Brunch

A specialty coffee and brunch place, Picky is housed in the vibrant, pretty neighbourhood of Psyri. Known for its healthy fare, expect hand-picked, good quality goods including coffee blends and a plethora of brunch options.

Between its wooden furnishing and biophilic accents, tuck into the likes of Turkey Avocado & Egg (€5.50) with gouda and Greek "Kagiana" (€7.80), a traditional scrambled eggs dish with soft cheese, tomatoes and thyme, served on bread.

Get your evening head start here as well, with the classic Aperol Spritz (€9) or the berry-licious Moncalieri Spritz (€9) with sparkling wine, bergamot, and blueberries.

Picky Coffee & Brunch is located at Christokopidou 14 & Navarchou Apostoli, Athens, 10554. Open Mon-Thu 7.30am-7pm, Fri-Sun 7.30am-8pm.

