California Wine Month 2023: Where to go in Singapore for a taste of California's best

Wine lovers, this one is for you! After a successful debut in Singapore last year, California Wine Month returns to our little red dot from June 1 to July 31, 2023.

Over 30 of Singapore’s best restaurants, bottle shops, and gourmet retailers are jumping on board the Golden State’s bandwagon to shine the light on Californian wines alongside supermarkets and e-commerce platforms.

PHOTO: CityNomads

Known for wines of exceptional quality, California is the leading winemaking region in the United States. In fact, out of the 267 American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) in the country, more than half are in California. While Napa Valley is perhaps the best known Californian wine appellation, wines from other AVAs have started gaining recognition as well.

For the rest of June and in July, head to participating venues to discover the passion and dedication of California winemakers and get a taste of its unique terroir. For example, Bedrock Origin is matching its Beef and Reef Series 2 Menu (S$168++ per pax) with selected wines from The Prisoner Wine Company in Napa Valley (additional S$78++ per pax) for a gastronomic wine pairing experience.

Farm-to-table American grill restaurant Rosemead, on the other hand, has assembled a line-up of expressions from underrated vineyards available by the glass and bottle. Of note is the dry and crisp Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs ($28++/$165++) from California’s North Coast, which gained international recognition in 1972 when former President Nixon served the wine at the historic Toast to Peace in Beijing, China.

Don’t miss the well-balanced 2018 Copain ‘Tous Ensemble’ ($28++/$138++), a departure from Califronia’s big, buttery Chardonnays, and the 2021 Chamisal Pinot Noir ($26++/$128++) from San Luis Obispo.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib Singapore is an oldie but always a goodie, especially when you’re enjoying their signature Prime Rib Dinner (from $99++) with the soft and lush berry notes of Rodney Strong 2018 Sonoma Coast Merlot ($130++ per bottle) or the rich and bold Predator 2020 Old Vine Zinfandel ($138++ per bottle) from Lodi. Or wash down your Atlantic Lobster Dinner ($139++) with a full-bodied, buttery Lander-Jenkins Chardonnay ($16++/$108++) with plenty of oak and vanilla.

Other participating restaurants and bars include Akanoya Robatayaki, Kai Garden, 665 Degrees Fahrenheit, Sushi Mitsuya, and Juice. Alternatively, enjoy Californian wines at home with selections at Fairprice, Redmart, and The B.I.G Wine Company on LazMall.

California Wine Month runs June & July 2023 in Singapore. For more details and reservations, please contact the participating restaurants directly.

This article was first published in City Nomads.