Calling all home bakers: Phoon Huat opens new RedMan outlet in Seletar, 25% sale on till June 11

AsiaOne
PHOTO: Instagram/phoonhuat

With the new restrictions that come with Phase Two (Heightened Alert), Singaporeans have been rushing to stock up on groceries

While we don't encourage you to stockpile aggressively, home bakers may want to check out Phoon Huat's new RedMan store at Seletar Mall. How timely. 



The cherry on top of the cake is that they will be having an opening sale to commemorate the occasion. Selected items will be going for 25 per cent off while stocks last.

While the sale is exclusively for RedMan Rewards members, you can easily sign up on their website

Address: 33 Sengkang West Ave, #03-01/03 Seletar Mall, Singapore 797653

Deal ends: June 11 

#Keep Saving #Deals and promotions #Cooking