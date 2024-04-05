Calling all lobang kings and queens: Foodpanda searching for its first Chief Savings Officer, will pay 5-figure sum worth of entitlements

If you consider yourself a master at hunting down the latest deals that deliver the most bang for your buck, then maybe it's time to turn that talent into a paying gig.

Delivery platform Foodpanda has kickstarted an island-wide search for its first-ever Chief Savings Officer (CSO).

The newly minted CSO will be given a six-month contract, and paid to create and spread the word on "die-die-must-try" deals or bargains for Foodpanda users in Singapore.

This would include creating social media content and postings on your own social media channel, among other tasks.

As part of the role, you will, of course, need to be aware of promos and discounts to help maximise savings.

According to a company press release, the lobang king or queen will get entitlements valued at more than $21,000 throughout the period.

Among these entitlements, Foodpanda will cover $1,500 worth of the CSO's expenses to shop, eat and save each month. This food and grocery allowance will be provided in the form of Foodpanda vouchers, which can be used at various restaurants and merchants available on the platform.

The CSO will also receive a $2,000 monthly Foodpanda creator fund to use for sharing the best tips and hacks to maximise value for money.

Applications have opened and will end on April 30. To apply, you need to post a one-minute video on Instagram sharing your best tip for saving time and/or money on food or groceries.

More details can be found on the Foodpanda website.

ALSO READ: Gen Z learns to save: I asked my millennial colleague for 5 of her best money tips

shakylla.saifudin@asiaone.com