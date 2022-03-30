Caltex lets you use your loyalty points to offset your carbon emissions

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

You'll now be able offset a portion of the greenhouse gas emissions generated from the combustion of the fuel you purchase when you fill up your tank at Caltex.



The new option comes with the launch of the Caltex Carbon Offset Programme, the first voluntary carbon offset programme from Chevron Singapore Pte. Ltd., which markets the Caltex retail brand in Singapore.



The carbon offset programme comes already integrated into CaltexGO, Caltex's mobile payment app, allowing customers to easily opt in and voluntarily contribute their loyalty points towards carbon offset projects that reduce, remove or avoid the emission of greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. These carbon offset projects are verified by an independent third-party, the Verified Carbon Standard Programme.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.