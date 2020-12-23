Cambodia's Six Senses Krabey Island offers sublime views and sustainability education in a tropical getaway

After receiving a warm welcome in the lobby on the mainland, guests of Six Senses Krabey Island, which opened in March this year, take a boat to their final destination.

Located on a 12-ha property on Krabey Island, a Cambodian escape in the Gulf of Thailand, the hotel offers sublime views as the coast and tropical landscape invite visitors to relax in a peaceful atmosphere.

Sustainable materials and modern technology were used at the resort to provide comfort while focusing on preserving the exceptional surroundings.

PHOTO: Six Senses Krabey Island

Ranging from 77 sq m to 118 sq m, the resort’s 40 villas feature green roofs, private pools, outdoor showers and terraces ideal for sunbathing and dining while enjoying the beautiful panorama.

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows, timber floors and furniture, as well as concrete walls are combined with colourful accessories that complement the interiors’ soft tones, creating relaxed and inviting spaces.

PHOTO: Six Senses Krabey Island

In the restaurants, the dishes are mostly prepared with products from the hotel’s 1,700 sq m organic farm.

Overlooking the sea, the bar is furnished with hammocks, and comfortable sofas with blue cushions to evoke the surrounding landscape. And guests can choose from 15 different flavours of ice cream daily in the parlour and deli decorated with pink and orange accents.

PHOTO: Six Senses Krabey Island

Focusing on wellness, the hotel has different programmes and amenities such as the Sleep With Six Senses experience, which offers the opportunity to receive advice from resident sleep ambassadors to achieve the best night’s rest.

PHOTO: Six Senses Krabey Island

Inspired by the sacred archaeological site Kbal Spean River, the hotel’s calming spa creates delicate light reflections. It comprises a meditation cave, a gym, an outdoor yoga pavilion, treatment rooms, a sauna, a jacuzzi, a shop selling natural products and clothes and a juice bar, whose variety of fruits and herbs come from the island.

PHOTO: Six Senses Krabey Island

The outdoor Cinema Paradiso features classic films while the observatory offers a chance to admire the stars through its astronomical telescope. Astronomy experts are also on standby, ready to talk about astrological phenomena and the universe. Kitchen classes, snorkelling and kayaking are some of the other activities available all year long.

PHOTO: Six Senses Krabey Island

Aiming to be more than a luxury resort, the hotel contributes to preserving the natural environment and supports the local community through educational programmes for young people with disabilities and activities that promote marine conservation, among others.

To help minimise its environmental impact, it also produces drinking water for guests and provides reusable glass bottles.

PHOTO: Six Senses Krabey Island

Admiring the beauty of nature is not complete without contributing to its protection – and Six Senses Krabey Island clearly embraces this philosophy through design and day-to-day living.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.