Can go back cinema liao! Things to take note of

Miss catching movies on the big screen? Well, us too. There's only so many solo Netflix marathons that we can sit through before we start craving for a more communal viewing experience.

You'll be glad to know then that cinemas in Singapore reopen today! Now that Phase 2 has slowly eased us back into a new normal, so too will there be social distancing and public hygiene measures put in place at movie halls going forward to give us a same-same but slightly different - and safe! - cinema experience.

Here's a look at all the new precautions (and upcoming releases) that you can expect at the theatres.

Rule: 50 patrons per cinema hall

Means: The movie might sell out faster than you can say "Shaw"

Makes us think of: Peninsula, the follow-up to Train to Busan which sees a former soldier who escaped the horde of zombies in the first movie returning to the Korean peninsula with his team to battle the undead.

Opens: July 15, 2020

Rule: Up to five people who are friends or family may sit together in cinemas without the 1m safe distancing requirement. (1m is basically 2 seats.)

Means: Date night or a small family hangout is fine. A huge movie outing with your entire class, that's a big no-no.

Makes us think of: Mulan, the live-action adaptation of Disney's 1998 animated film about a fearless young woman disguises herself as a man to replace her ailing father from serving in the imperial army.

Opens: Aug 20, 2020

Rule: Masks are to be worn at all times, even inside the cinema hall, except when consuming food and drinks

Means: Even more reason to refrain from talking and keep the noise level down

Makes us think of: A Quiet Place 2, the sequel to the highly acclaimed and wildly popular horror movie about alien creatures that hunt by sound.

Opens: Sep 4, 2020

CInemas reopening today: Golden Village, Cathay Cineplexes, Shaw Theatres, Filmgarde, WE Cinemas, The Projector, Eaglewing Cinematics, Carnival Cinemas, Salt Media@Capital Tower

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.