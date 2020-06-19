Can I book a hotel stay in Singapore during phase 2? Only if you meet these criteria

As restrictions ease in phase 2 of Singapore's reopening, a burning question on the minds of those who are in need of an escape after staying home for the last two months is, "Can I go for a hotel staycation now?"

Well, the short answer is, 'no'. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has issued instructions to hotels not to accept reservations from local residents, so unfortunately, you'll have to hold back any plans of having a staycation in phase 2.

Exceptions: When you don't have a home to stay in

However, exceptions are granted to people who fall under these categories:

Individuals whose current place of residence is not available due to home renovation;

Individuals who have sold their current place of residence but have not secured alternative residence;

alternative residence;

Individuals whose existing rental lease have ended but have not secured alternative places of residence;

places of residence;

So unless you're still waiting for your new HDB home to be renovated, or currently do not have a place to stay due to the selling of your previous home or your rental lease has expired, you'll be denied from booking a stay in the hotels.

To avoid public confusion, STB has also advised hotels against promoting staycation packages in the interim.

Exceptions for healthcare workers and travellers to Singapore

Other exceptions include healthcare workers who would like to isolate themselves, and travellers coming into Singapore under the Green / Fast Lane arrangements, and Long-Term Pass holders entering Singapore from June 17, 2020 (11.59pm) and wish to serve their 14-day Stay Home Notice in a hotel.

Travellers would have remained in the following countries over the last consecutive 14 days prior to entry into Singapore:

Australia

Brunei Darussalam

Hong Kong

Japan

Macao

Mainland China

New Zealand

Republic of Korea

Taiwan

Vietnam

F&B, spa, gym, swimming pool resume operations

The good news is, you'll still be able to step into a hotel to enjoy its facilities. Of course, it goes without saying that the wearing of masks will still be mandatory, and social distancing and hygiene protocols have to be adhered to, such as SafeEntry and temperature checks.

STB also stated that food and beverage (F&B) establishments may resume dine-in services, but sales and consumption of liquor won't be allowed after 10.30pm.

Spas may also resume operations so you can plan a day of pampering, followed by a treat at any of the restaurants in the hotel.

Pools and gyms may reopen too, and hotels are to stagger the timings and ensure safe distancing for all shared facilities. There'll be regular cleaning and disinfection, and the pool's water will have to pass a quality test by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

