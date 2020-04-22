Can I still operate? Business owners caught off guard, get emotional after they're struck off 'essential services' list

While Singaporeans were busy queuing for their last bubble tea at their favourite shops last night, small business owners of bakeries and confectionery shops were up in arms trying to figure out what the new tightened list of essential services announced by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) meant for their businesses.

Many of them had applied and were granted exemptions to continue operating when the circuit breaker was first announced. Hence, yesterday's announcement took them by surprise as many had taken in orders all the way till May 4 and stocked up on supplies accordingly.

As shared through social media by many businesses, they were inundated by customers who were worried about their orders while trying to wrap their head around what this meant for their business operations.

Instagram user and baker @missgoob of local confectionery Goobycakes shared tearfully on the social media platform that she had tried to call MTI unsuccessfully as her ingredients would not last for an entire month. She ended the recording by saying that she really didn't know what to do, asking customers to give her some time to figure things out.

Founder of Creamery Boutique Ice Creams Singapore, Tan Chin Wah, shared that after receiving the news from her partner, she knew that they couldn't operate any longer as they had their own shop front. But it was unclear what the guidelines were on orders that they had already received and whether they could fulfil them.

The 29-year-old said that she spent the entire night looking at the MTI website for updates and at nearly 10pm, managed to get through the MTI hotline. This was when she was informed that all production had to come to an absolute halt at 11.59pm on April 21. Deliveries for already prepared items could continue until April 22.

Left only with a few hours, she decided that the best thing for her business was to announce that the shop would be open till 11.59pm for anyone who wanted to buy all the items that she had in stock "because we cannot keep also".

Other confectioneries, including Gooby Cakes and Cake Spade made similar announcements on Instastories, opening up till late to clear the cakes and other bakes they had left in their shop.

On social media late last night and early this morning, many standalone bakeries and confectioneries announced their closures due to the latest rules. This led to many customers expressing how they will miss being able to have their comfort food during the extended circuit breaker, as well as the anguish of how they won't be able to get their bakes after finally managing to secure a delivery slot.

Some businesses like Woodlands Sourdough and Mother Dough Bakery, however, are still choosing to operate, as announced on their social media, given the somewhat unclear guidelines.

Others like Plain Vanilla Bakery said it would be business as usual for them, while cake shop Cat & the Fiddle announced that they would be closing their physical stores, but would still be open for deliveries through orders via their website.



For Tan, her morning was spent reaching out to customers to inform them about the cancellation of their orders and arranging for either refunds or a later fulfilment date.

As the shop had quite a number of orders and they had already obtained the required supplies, she is freezing whatever can be frozen and will be asking neighbouring cafes and restaurants if they would want the perishable goods that cannot be kept.

Despite everything, Tan is keeping positive. She would be working to cut down on costs, while figuring out which subsidies she can apply for, and choosing to see this as a chance to take a short break.

