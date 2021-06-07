Can international fans travel for Euro 2020 this year?

Over the next month, the world will witness 24 European teams duking it out for the coveted title of the undisputed Kings of Europe. On July 11, all of Europe and, indeed, the world, will witness the crowning of the champions of Europe in London's historic Wembley Stadium.

Will we be allowed to witness these epic battles set to unfold in grand arenas across Europe? Will fans and supporters be allowed in the stadium? Can we travel for Euro 2020? Read on to find out the answers to all your burning questions and more.

Which 11 cities are hosting Euro 2021?

The 11 host cities of the tournament are Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, Munich, London, Rome, Seville, Saint Petersburg.

When is Euro 2020 taking place?

The opening match of Euro 2020 will be held on June 11, with the final match set to take place in London's Wembley Stadium on July 11, 2021.

Are spectators allowed in the stadium?

UEFA has confirmed that all stadiums will allow supporters and spectators to attend the matches, albeit in reduced capacities as follows:

The Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg and the Olympic Stadium in Baku will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Budapest's Puskás Arena is looking to host 100 per cent of the stadium capacity, but with strict stadium entry requirements for spectators.

Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Arena Națională in Bucharest, Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Hampden Park in Glasgow, Stadio Olimpico in Rome, and Estadio de la Cartuja in Seville will be hosting 25 to 45 per cent capacities; J

London's Wembley Stadium has confirmed a minimum capacity of 25 per cent for the first three group matches and the round of 16 matches.

Munich's Allianz Arena aims to host a minimum of 14,500 spectators, which translates to approximately 22 per cent of the stadium capacity.

Will international spectators be allowed in the stadiums?

Some host countries have stated that they will allow foreign travellers to attend the tournament.

So far, only Bucharest, Budapest, Saint Petersburg and Baku have laid out plans to allow fans to follow their respective teams; these cities have confirmed that they will exempt fans from entry restrictions and/or quarantines.

As for travellers hailing from outside of the EU and the UK, with the exception of a handful of EU third countries and UK green list countries, travelling to Europe is essentially still closed off.

WIll countries still require testing/quarantine for ticket holders?

UEFA has confirmed that no exemptions will be made for ticket holders, which may extend to quarantine requirements, negative Covid-19 test requirements, length of stay limitations, and so on. It may not even be possible for ticket holders to gain entry into a host country altogether.

However, ticket holders travelling to Hungary, Azerbaijan, Romania and Russia may benefit from several special exemptions:

As a ticket holder travelling to Budapest, you won't be required to quarantine. Other entry requirements such as a negative Covid-19 test result still apply.

International travel to Baku is not permitted for non-residents at all, however, ticket holders who are citizens and/or stateless residents of Turkey, Switzerland and the UK plus quarter-finalist countries will be able to obtain a visa. They will be eligible for a quarantine exemption, with proof of a negative Covid-19 test result.

Saint Petersburg will implement a travel exemption specifically catering to ticket holders for all Euro 2020 games in Saint Petersburg. It will allow travelling fans to enter Russia from other nations with matchday tickets without a visa.

Those looking to travel to Bucharest may be able to benefit from the quarantine exemption if travellers can present a negative Covid-19 test result and limit their stay to less than three days.

To learn more about the necessary entry requirements, please consult the following:

Amsterdam

Baku

Bucharest

Budapest

Copenhagen

Glasgow

Munich

London

Rome

Saint Petersburg

Ticket prices and purchase

Fans may purchase their tickets at the official Euro 2020 ticket portal. All purchased tickets will be in the form of mobile tickets obtainable via the UEFA Euro 2020 mobile tickets app.

As for the ticket prices, the following applies.

PHOTO: UEFA

This article was first published in Wego.