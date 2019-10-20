Can subchorionic bleeding during pregnancy harm the baby?

Any one with subchorionic bleeding during pregnancy? I need advice. Is it dangerous in pregnancy?" a mum asked us on theAsianparent app.

Subchorionic bleeding (also known as a subchorionic hematoma) is the abnormal accumulation/clotting of blood within the folds of the chorion or between the placenta and the wall of the uterus. The chorion is the outer membrane of the foetus that surrounds the amniotic sac.

Subchorionic hematoma is a common cause of bleeding in early pregnancy.

Let's have a more in-depth look at this condition, and the risks it poses during pregnancy.

CAUSES OF SUBCHORIONIC BLEDDING DURING PREGNANCY

The causes of subchorionic bleeding are not fully understood.

It is believed to occur when the placenta gets detached (fully or partially) from the uterine wall.

Some risk factors include:

IVF Pregnancies: Studies have found that the the frequency of subchorionic hematoma is high in IVF pregnancies and frozen-thawed embryo transfer.

Age: Women above the age of 35 are more likely to develop subchorionic hematomas.

Do note that, bleeding from subchorionic hematoma is usually harmless. Symptoms usually resolve on their own and it is rarely a sign of a miscarriage. With treatment and close monitoring, women can go on to have perfectly healthy pregnancies.

SYMPTOMS OF SUBCHORIONIC BLEEDING DURING PREGNANCY

Symptoms of subchorionic bleeding during pregnancy are:

Spotting

Vaginal bleeding

Pelvic pain and cramping, especially in cases of heavy bleeding

Dizziness

Bleeding caused by a subchorionic hematoma can range from a heavy flow with clots to light spotting. Sometimes there is no bleeding at all.

In fact, some women don't experience any symptoms at all, and only find out about the condition during a routine ultrasound examination.

CAN SUBCHORIONIC HEMATOMA HARM THE FOETUS?

Complications posed by subchorionic hematomas depend on the size of the hematoma and when they are detected during pregnancy.

In most cases, subchorionic hematoma resolves on its own. Hematomas that are detected early on in the first trimester and those that don't grow in size are less problematic.