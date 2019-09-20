Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?

There is only one way to wear the good quality surgical masks that most people are familiar with - with the coloured side facing outwards.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Jacklin Kwan
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Can a surgical mask be worn two ways, and does it protect against the haze?

With air pollution hitting unhealthy levels here, and misinformation rife on how and when to wear various masks, The Straits Times shows you the correct mask to wear for different scenarios, and how to wear it.

One reader asked ST whether it is true that the white side of the surgical mask is the filter, citing information online which said that when people are sick, they should be wearing the mask with the white side facing towards them to prevent their germs escaping.

It added that people should wear the mask with the white side facing outwards if they want to protect themselves from pollution and illness.

This is false.

Good quality surgical masks that most people are familiar with have three layers: two outer layers (one white and one coloured), and a middle layer which acts as the filter. There is only one way to wear them: with the coloured side facing outwards.

The white side is actually an absorbent material, said the Health Sciences Authority. Breathing in a mask can often be humid and uncomfortable, and this absorbent white layer is meant to help with that. Both the middle and coloured outer layers are water-repellent, to prevent any bodily fluids (for example, sweat, blood or mucus) from being absorbed into the mask.

Wearing the mask the wrong way around can reduce its effectiveness and increase discomfort.

Surgical masks also do not provide adequate protection from environmental pollutants. They are typically worn to prevent splashes of bodily fluids (for example, from sneezes and runny noses) from being exchanged with the wearer and anyone else.

Because they do not fit tightly around a wearer's mouth and nose, pollutants can be breathed in from the sides of the mask. Surgical masks are also not designed to filter small dust particles but are, instead, designed to catch aerosols or liquid droplets.

To protect themselves from the haze, people should use an N95 respirator. These masks are designed for a better fit than conventional surgical masks. Look for respirators that fit over your mouth and nose snugly and that have at least a 95 per cent filtration efficiency. Users should also carefully follow the instructions on how to wear the mask.

HSA advises people to not wear the same surgical or N95 mask for an entire day, and to change masks regularly. The make of different respirators varies slightly, so wearers should read the specific instructions for their mask to find out how long they should be wearing it.

Users should also minimise the amount of talking they do behind the mask to reduce condensation that may reduce its effective lifespan.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
haze Health and Wellbeing Pollution

TRENDING

Taxi driver caused fatal accident after blacking out when tumour in his liver ruptured
Taxi driver caused fatal accident after blacking out when tumour in his liver ruptured
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
74-year-old woman in India hospitalised after giving birth to twins, husband suffers heart attack
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Jolin Tsai nearly bares all at birthday bash
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he&#039;s taking selfies with all his fans
Chris Hemsworth is in Singapore and he's taking selfies with all his fans
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to &#039;blow back&#039; the haze
No joke: Malaysian dad and daughter try to 'blow back' the haze
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
Whatever happened to Maggie Cheung, icon of Hong Kong cinema?
&#039;I felt the impulse to drown myself&#039; after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu&#039;s ex Fan Chih-wei
'I felt the impulse to drown myself' after 2010 scandal, says Jesseca Liu's ex Fan Chih-wei
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
6 ways to save electricity in Singapore with the air conditioner on
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another &#039;little princess&#039;
Rain and Kim Tae Hee welcome another 'little princess'
Weekend planner Sept 21-22: Downtown East&#039;s new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix&#039;s return &amp; other fun activities
50% off Downtown East's new karaoke outlet with 15 themed rooms, F1 Grand Prix's return & other fun activities this weekend
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy&#039;s gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Bad taste: Michelin-starred restaurant Iggy's gets called out for questionable innuendo on Instagram
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11
Gear up with our survival guide to queueing up for the new iPhone 11

LIFESTYLE

Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
Ask a doctor: Can contact lenses get lost in my eyes?
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs &amp; other deals this week
2,700 free Hershey’s McFlurries up for grabs & other deals this week

Home Works

How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
How much is a 3-, 4- and 5-room HDB flat renovation in 2019?
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
No time for a full reno? Try these 4 cheap and quick home upgrades instead
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
How to keep your home clean and fresh even with pets around
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display
House tour: The Punggol home with a periodic table display

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can&#039;t pick a side
China grandma sues son and daughter-in-law for $27k in child support, netizens can't pick a side
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Blow away your grey haze-filled days with these haze-inspired blues
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man
Jay Chou&#039;s new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you
Jay Chou's new MV is full of surprises — we break it down for you

SERVICES