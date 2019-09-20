Can surgical masks be worn on both sides, and which side guards against the haze?

SINGAPORE - Can a surgical mask be worn two ways, and does it protect against the haze?

With air pollution hitting unhealthy levels here, and misinformation rife on how and when to wear various masks, The Straits Times shows you the correct mask to wear for different scenarios, and how to wear it.

One reader asked ST whether it is true that the white side of the surgical mask is the filter, citing information online which said that when people are sick, they should be wearing the mask with the white side facing towards them to prevent their germs escaping.

It added that people should wear the mask with the white side facing outwards if they want to protect themselves from pollution and illness.

This is false.