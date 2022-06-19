Can you get a Brazilian wax while pregnant? All you need to know about hair removal during pregnancy

Higher amounts of oestrogen prolong the hair growth period during pregnancy, resulting in less hair loss and thicker tresses. Hair on your face and body may also grow faster due to an increase in androgen hormones. Nails change as well, and some pregnant women get tougher nails, while others develop softer or more brittle nails.

When you’re pregnant, you may notice that your hair feels thicker. However, you aren’t truly growing more hair (and the strands aren’t any thicker) – you are simply shedding it more slowly than usual.

Hair changes during pregnancy: What causes it?

What’s going on: Normally, 85 to 95 per cent of the hair on your head is growing, while the remaining five to 15 per cent is resting. This hair naturally falls out after the resting time (typically during brushing or shampooing your hair) and is replaced by new growth. The average woman loses approximately 100 hairs per day.

Some women may note that their hair grows shinier or changes texture during pregnancy (curly hair might become straighter, for example).

Your postpartum locks will most likely be less luscious. The growth/rest cycle returns to its normal rhythm after delivery, so you may see more hair falling out one to five months following delivery.

However, not all pregnant women notice significant hair changes before and after giving birth. Women with longer hair are likely to have more noticeable changes.

Hair removal during pregnancy

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you’re wondering if having abundant facial and body hair during pregnancy is normal, the answer is yes. You can take a deep breath and relax because you are not alone. When women are pregnant, they often notice unusual and abrupt hair growth on their faces and bodies.

Unfortunately, when you’re pregnant, your facial and body hair may grow faster, potentially due to an increase in androgens. While having excess facial hair should not be an issue when one is expecting, thankfully there are ways to remove them for those who want to keep up with their appearance.

You can safely tweeze, wax, or shave to remove stray hairs. Avoid chemicals that can enter the bloodstream, such as bleaches and depilatories.

Permanent hair removal techniques like laser and electrolysis are regarded to be safe, however the hormones that cause excess pigmentation during pregnancy (leading in chloasma or the pregnancy mask) might also induce skin darkening following these cosmetic operations, especially if you have darker skin.

Furthermore, while laser and electrolysis are considered safe, they can be uncomfortable, and you may already be experiencing enough discomfort during pregnancy.

In any case, the majority of the undesirable hair should fall out three to six months after your kid is born.

Hair removal cream safe for pregnancy

Yes, hair removal products are okay to use, though they may irritate your skin now that you’re pregnant.

The chemicals in hair removal creams work on keratin, the structural component of your hair. Your hair will split and separate from your skin as a result of the lotions. Strong scents are utilised to hide the compounds’ characteristic odour.

The perfumes and hair-removing agents may cause irritation or an allergic reaction. Because your skin is more sensitive during pregnancy, this is more likely to happen.

As a result, you may want to try alternate hair removal treatments including tweezing, waxing, epilating, or shaving. However, you might find them just as unsettling.

If you must use hair removal products while pregnant, follow these precautions:

Before using the cream, carefully read the manufacturer’s directions on the package.

Do not apply the cream to broken skin or the face.

Use a product designed specifically for sensitive skin.

Before using the cream, do a patch test on a tiny area of skin, even if you used it before you were pregnant.

Make sure the room is well ventilated. Hair-removal lotion contains a strong odour that you can find unpleasant, especially if you’re sick.

Avoid leaving the cream on your skin for longer than required. Time how long the lotion has been on your skin with a clock. Leave it on for the recommended amount of time per the instructions.

Is waxing safe during pregnancy?

PHOTO: Pexels

Waxing is typically considered safe during pregnancy. However, whether you’re waxing at home or at a spa or salon, there are some measures to take.

Make an appointment with a qualified and skilled aesthetician. Inquire about their employment experience and education.

Check that the facility is clean and that the wax or strips are not reused between clients. You could become infected with microorganisms if you do so. Reusing applicators or “double dipping” them in the wax increases your infection risk.

Waxing is not recommended for the following skin disorders or blemishes:

Open cuts

Scar tissue

Rashes

Pimples

Warts

Varicose veins

Rashes

Moles

Areas where acne medications are applied

“Waxing can flare already irritated, swollen skin, potentially causing acne breakouts, folliculitis, and ingrown hairs,” explains Dr Tsippora Shainhouse, a dermatologist based in Los Angeles, California.

“Broken skin has a small chance of developing local skin infections, which can usually be managed with topical antibiotics,” she says.

Pregnancy-safe waxing kits are common. Make sure the wax isn’t too hot and that you can see and reach any areas you’re waxing, according to Shainhouse. This avoids skin scorching, which is painful and can become infected.

Is Brazilian waxing during pregnancy safe?

Getting a Brazilian wax while pregnant is typically considered safe. While your skin may be more sensitive, and you should always tell your technician if you’re expecting, there’s no medical reason to forgo a Brazilian.

Can I do laser hair removal during pregnancy?

PHOTO: Pixabay

Despite the fact that laser hair removal is widely regarded as a safe operation, doctors and dermatologists typically advise women to avoid it because no studies have been conducted to show that it is safe for moms and babies. Doctors err on the side of caution in the lack of research.

Patients should proceed with caution, according to Dr Kelly Jago, an OB-GYN in St. Augustine, Florida.

“My best advice would be that if one could hold off on this elective procedure until after the pregnancy, I would recommend doing so,” she added.

According to Mayo Clinic, laser hair removal is most successful when the colour of your skin contrasts with the colour of your hair. Treatment may be less successful if hyperpigmentation has brought the skin on your target zone closer to the colour of your hair.

Furthermore, pregnancy interferes with your regular hair growth cycle. You may require as many as six treatments for laser hair removal to be effective. These treatments should ideally take place during the cycle’s vigorous growth phase. However, because pregnancy hormones can alter the length of some stages, you may end up having the treatment performed during the incorrect period.

There’s also the issue of skin sensitivity to consider. The blood flow to your body increases throughout pregnancy. It also helps to expand the skin on your abdomen and breasts. It may be uncomfortable to have laser hair removal treatments if your skin is sore.

Excess facial hair may be part and parcel of being pregnant, but there are safe hair removal options to choose from. Just to err on the side of caution, consult with your doctor first before deciding to undergo any cosmetic procedures during pregnancy.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.