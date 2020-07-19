Can you get wok hei on an induction stove? Here's how

Wok hei is traditionally achieved with intense heat at the hawkers using their seasoned woks.

According to Chef Nicole, you can also get very close to achieving that smokey “wok hei” fragrance at home, even if you don’t have a gas stove.

Here, she demonstrates how to cook Ipoh Hor Fun, and how to get wok hei using an induction stove.

Yield: 1

Prep time: Five minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Difficulty level: 1/5

Ingredients

Canola Oil

Homemade Horfun Sauce

Kway teow (Rice noodles)

Steps

1. Add oil into your induction cooker, heat up and leave it until it smokes.

2. Add in a little more oil, and heat up your cooker until it smokes again.

3. Add kway teow into the wok and toss. The wok needs to be hot enough so that the rice noodles do not stick to the wok.

4. Just to finish the dish, you can follow with adding some homemade hor fun sauce into the wok. (Chef Nicole made hers using beef stock, cornstarch and oyster sauce.)

This article was first published on The Singapore Womens’ Weekly.