Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?

There are numerous reasons as to why people go vegetarian.

Religions like Buddhism and Hinduism have practiced vegetarianism over many centuries, while more recent vegetarians have cited health, ethical and environmental reasons for their culinary choice.

The increase in vegetarian-dedicated food stores and organic grocery marts in Singapore have also made adopting vegetarianism an efficient option for both cooking at home and dining out.

Join us as we explore if going vegetarian can result in more economical culinary experiences for you.

COST OF DINING OUT: ONLY A SLIGHT EDGE FOR VEGETARIANS

According to research done by Nielson, 72 per cent of Singaporeans eat out for dinner with 66 per cent opting for lunch outside due to busy work/study-life schedules.

Furthermore, the data we collected has shown that vegetarian meals are generally less expensive than meat-based dishes in various restaurants and hawkers in Singapore.

Type of Food Vegetarian Non-Vegetarian Avg. of 3 Budget Hawkers (1pax) $2.50 $3.70 Avg. of 3 Mid-range Cafés/Restaurants (1pax) $8.60 $12.00 Avg. of 3 CBD Restaurants (1pax) $14.00 $14.50 Avg. of 3 Fancy Restaurants (1pax) $25.60 $35

That being said, vegan-based stalls like Veganburg and Original Sin (though a welcome convenience and diversity for vegetarians) charge similar, if not higher, prices for average meals as compared to restaurants in the CBD that serve both meat and vegetarian fare.

Furthermore, while vegetarian meals are generally less pricey than meat-based meals, the average cost of both variants are mostly equivalent in CBD areas.

COST OF COOKING AT HOME: VEGETARIAN IS SIGNIFICANTLY CHEAPER

Many will agree that cooking at home is both a healthier and a more affordable option with planning and the right credit cards.

For instance, the average cost of basic meat products are significantly higher than the basic vegetable selections offered at various supermarkets in Singapore. The same can be said for comparisons between organic meats and vegetables.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

While vegetables are generally cheaper than their meat counterparts, be sure to bear in mind that a variety of vegetables might be required to elevate the flavor of dishes.

Furthermore, leafy vegetables tend to shrink when stir-fried so you could end up buying more, though vegetable-based meals will generally still cost less at the end of the day.

The bonus here is that fresh vegetables usually have a longer shelf life than fresh meat so one does not have to consume entire packets of vegetables in one sitting.

GOOD HEALTH MEANS LESS MEDICAL EXPENSES

Scientific research has shown that vegetarians are generally less prone to 4 major ailments: Cancer, Diabetes, Meat-based illnesses and Cardiovascular diseases.

According to the Cancer Epidemiology Unit at the University of Oxford, vegetarians have lower risks of developing cancers while frequent meat consumers are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, vegetarians need not fear meat-based diseases such as tapeworms and trichinosis.