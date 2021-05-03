Cannot travel overseas, then travel across Singapore lor - for food!

Back in 2012, a friend told us of a man who travelled all the way to Penang just to eat the laksa. Now that’s some foodie trip!

Some people thought he was insane. We think he’s a man after our own heart.

Though we can can’t go beyond our borders just to eat, we can head to the ulu reaches of Singapore to have a meal. We’ve chosen these places for the whole “travel” experience.

For Easties who seldom venture westwards past Geylang for a meal, and vice versa, this list is for you. After all, it’s always fun to try out new things, right?

1. Marina Bistro

10 Tuas West Dr, Singapore 638404

We can’t think of any place further west than Raffles Marina, located just a stone’s throw away (if you throw stones like the Winter Soldier) from the Tuas Link MRT station.

The bistro here serves “international cuisine” such as Seafood Laksa, Hydrabadi Lamb Biryani or Australian Black Angus Rib-Eye Beef Steak (above, 240g of mouth-watering meaty goodness).

But this place also offers some great images for your Instagram feed. Come in the early evening and take snaps with the Raffles Marina Lighthouse just as the sun starts to sink into the horizon. Then, dine al fresco at the bistro to get a good view of the jetty at sunset.

You can also do a staycation at the Raffles Marina Hotel.

2. Bistro Gardenasia

40 Neo Tiew Cres, Singapore 718898

Located in Kranji, Gardenasia aims to draw people closer to nature through curated experiences that are naturally inspired. We think it’s a great place to spend the day learning about eco-sustainability and locavore before capping it with a meal at the bistro.

Several of their dishes feature ingredients sourced from local farms, such as their Caesar Salad, Pan-Seared Fish Fillet and the deliciously quirky Assam Fish Chowder, among others. Do note that due to demand, you have to book at least a day in advance.

They are also planning farm stays at their villas, so this could be your next staycay.

3. Rasa Istimewa Waterfront Restaurant

6A Admiralty Rd W, Singapore 757445

Sitting on a jetty at Woodlands Waterfront Park, this has to be the northernmost restaurant in Singapore. Rasa Istimewa means “special taste” and it does serve up a variety of halal dishes, from BBQ seafood to zi char to Western food.

Those who like to spice up their life should try the BBQ Seafood Combo, while milder palates can try the Western Butter Egg Sotong or the Dual Flavour Kailan, which offers deep-fried and stir-fried versions of the veg in the same platter.

Plan your trip for the late afternoon so you can stroll around the park before heading to the restaurant for dinner, just in time to catch the gorgeous sunset over the water.

PS: They also have outlets at Pasir Ris Park and SAFRA Jurong.

4. 555 Villa Thai

30 Cosford Road, Singapore 499550

Located near the Johor Battery WWII historical site, 555 Villa Thai only opens at 6pm as it’s not only an eatery but a watering hole, too. With tuk-tuks and murals in Thai, it looks like a touristy place in Phuket; but their menu is worth shouting about.

Try the usual tomyum soup (called Tomyum Kungfu (above), because it delivers a spicy kick), green curry and mookata; or be more adventurous and sample the Spicy Cockles Salad, Deep-Fried Kangkong with Fritters, and, er, Durian Muah Chee.

The joint overlooks the aprons at Changi Airport, so aircraft are taxiing or flying overhead every so often. It’s great for those who like a slightly different night out.

5. Stella and Belly View Café

11 Changi Coast Walk, Singapore 499740

We like these two places because of the old-school relak-one-corner vibes, they’re side-by-side and they’re situated right next to the sea, which equals a cool breeze at dinnertime (it’s also less crowded than Changi Village).

Stella has a cocktail bar and serves mostly Western food (the White Cod Fillet and Oxtail Stew are worth the trip); while Belly View offers zi char such as Assam Fish Head, Prawn Roll and Har Cheong Kai.

Combined with the al fresco ambience, this really gives you the “away from home” feeling. You can also play “spot the airliner” as the flight path to Changi Airport is directly overhead.

6. The Kins’ Café

2 Jalan Mat Jambol, Bijou Condo, #01-08/09, Singapore 119554

From something old-school to something new. Found in the public area of a Pasir Panjang condo, The Kins’ Cafe is a sleek eatery that has been making waves, thanks to the rave reviews of their Burnt Cheesecake (below), which is sooo smooth.

But for more substantial noms, the Guinness Beef Stew, the Wagyu Beef Bowl (above) and the Lobster Mac & Cheese are our mouth-watering choices.

While it closes early (7pm), its proximity to Kent Ridge Park makes this the perfect stop for a teatime cuppa after you’ve explored the park.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.