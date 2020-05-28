Cannot wait already: What Singaporeans want to do most post-Covid-19

After nearly eight weeks of 'confinement' — more than what a regular Asian woman has to endure post-partum — Singaporeans have more or less settled into a new normal.

But that solitude may have taken its toll on our mind and body (yes, all that sitting around is making us pile on the pounds).

Whether because of cabin fever or a fevered mind from the isolation, many of us are probably fantasising about life beyond CB and even the upcoming Phase 1, 2 and 3.

And while the circuit breaker in Singapore will be lifted come June 2, let's be real, not much will change in terms of how we spend our leisurely hours given the restrictions still in place.

What this does mean though, is that people may now visit their parents or grandparents again and drop off their kids for childcare, with certain caveats in place. More government offices will be open and some workers will be allowed to go back to the office.

But for the time being, dining establishments will still not be allowed to seat patrons, and there can be no socialising in groups.

Basically, things are almost status quo. However, one can still dream, right?

We polled some people around us what they would most look forward to once we get past this pandemic, here's what they said.

Going gai gai

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

It's not even about the shopping. Just bring us back to a time when we can dine out and spend a nice evening with our friends or family.

Or simply, to just walk around freely without needing a mask or being mindful about keeping a one-metre distance between yourself and the next person.

For civil servant and avid football fan Kenny Tan, 41, it's as simple as watching an English Premier League game again, and also "going for a pint in a pub".

It's also about being able to go out whenever you want, wherever you want, "even if it's aimless wandering," shared analyst Melvin Siew, 41.

This time has also made us treasure and yearn for the little enjoyments in life, like "sitting down and having a kopi siu dai and toast at Toastbox," said retiree Millie Chou, 67.

Heading back to the office and school

PHOTO: Unsplash

For those who are enjoying our work-from-home days or even home-based learning, it's hard to fathom that there are some of us who miss being in an office or school environment.

But why not? There's being able to socialise, especially for those of us who live alone. And also more practical reasons, like enjoying the airconditioning without having to deal with bill shock at the end of the month.

Said project manager Stella Chua, 55: "I'm looking forward to going back to the office because I've found that I need the aircon and the social interaction. Because I live alone, being in an office at least allows me to interact with other people daily, which I miss."

Some feel that being physically together, in school, for example, just makes things easier.

"Home-based learning is not as effective as classroom learning because in class, it’s more convenient to ask the teacher questions and there are less distractions as compared to at home," said student Lui Sherng Hng, 15.

"I also prefer to talk to my friends face-to-face. Often when messaging, the messages tend to take a while before the receiver reads it and replies and a conversation takes longer than it needs to," he added.

Eating out

PHOTO: The Straits Times

With eating out being a luxury money can't even buy right now, there's nothing many of us wish for more than to have a meal out.

And that also means "using non-disposable plates and cutlery", said Siew.

We're guessing dabao lunches won't be the order of the day once workplaces fully reopen?

Many others, including our colleagues, already have a wishlist of their favourite foods they're going to demolish post-Covid.

"Going to Old Airport Food centre to eat my comfort food — steamed fish, butter prawns and fried batang fish." - Jimmy Chou, 54, general manager.

"Eating at my fave wagyu beef hotpot buffet at VivoCity, and then catch lots of Pokemons on Pokemon Go there." - Kwok Kar Peng, 43, Lead Content Strategist (Entertainment), AsiaOne.

"Eating large at a hawker centre, it's been way too long since I had a feast of local fare in an appropriate environment." - Ilyas Sholihyn, 32, Lead Content Strategist (Digital), AsiaOne.

Being with family

There's nothing more important than family, and in times like these, that feeling is never more heartfelt. Birthday celebrations have had to be missed or done through Zoom and other video conferencing apps, which you know are never quite the same.

Said 57-year-old spa trainer Jen Ho: "After CB, I'm looking forward to celebrating my birthday with my children as we're all staying separately now."

Echoing the same sentiments, executive assistant Dorothy Chai, 60, shared: "I can’t wait to see my granddaughter, whom I haven’t seen in person for the last two months. I also want to visit my mother and sisters, and have a good Cantonese meal together with them."

Events and activities

Jam Hsiao's concert was one of those that was cancelled. PHOTO: Live Nation

During the circuit breaker period, many gigs and events had to be cancelled or postponed. Even beaches were closed and gym memberships suspended.

Yes, we could still watch several 'live' concerts online and on TV, but I think we can all agree that the atmosphere and experience can't be replicated in your living room.

Said our colleague, Ilyas: "I look forward to attending big concerts and going to local music gigs, I miss the vibes and energy of live shows."

For some of us like Chai, who misses the Zumba classes she used to regularly attend, it'll be a welcome return to our usual exercise routines.

Travelling overseas

PHOTO: Pixabay

Travelling or taking a holiday overseas wouldn't be wise at present, but I'll admit it is the one thing I'm most looking forward to doing post-Covid.

With countries like China relaxing its borders to Singapore and some other countries, travel restrictions are expected to ease once the worst of the pandemic in the region is over.

"When we can travel again, I would like to visit my friends in Bangkok and Taiwan and travel to the places in my bucket list," said Chai.

ALSO READ: Why I'll miss the circuit breaker when it ends and how this CB has changed our lives - for the better

candicecai@asiaone.com